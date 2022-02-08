Let’s Go, Bub! Here’s Where X-Men ‘97 Is Going to Start From

During November 2021’s Disney+ Day, 90s kids from all walks of life simultaneously heard the echoes of an epic guitar riff when X-Men ’97 was announced.

I’m contractually obligated to share this:

AND THIS BECAUSE IT SLAPS:

CRY FOR THE MOON!

Set to release in 2023, the ’97 in the title made it sound like the series would pick up where the original left off. That being said, I originally wondered if that meant where season 5 ended OR where season 4 ended, as the fourth season is where the series was originally supposed to end.

We now have an answer from the original showrunners of X-Men: The Animated Series, Eric and Julia Lewald.

Where is the new series starting from?

According to IGN, Eric and Julia revealed during an interview with Youtuber Justin Underwood that the series would pick up where season 5 left off. “They want this show to pick up where the original X-Men series wrapped,” said Julia.

Eric had this to add:

“I believe they’re looking at ten episodes for the first season that’s going to come out mid-next year. They’re starting it soon after ours ended… ‘Where is [Charles Xavier] and what are we going to do with him?’” “They want it to be an extension. Whoever it is doing this new show is going to make it their own. No matter who is involved. There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo, who’s the showrunner.”

Eric also commented on how Disney+ very much could’ve just done the show without consulting the original showrunners, as that’s something he’s seen happen before. We’ve all seen it happen before. “They could have just said, ‘We’re just going to do a new show.’ We have friends that were part of other very successful shows, and when they get rebooted, not a phone call, not a card, not a bit of recognition, just, ‘Oh, we’re going to do the new whatever.’”

Not only were he and Julia informed of the continuation of X-Men, they’re working as consultants on the new series. “We’re on for that, or for maybe some ideas of things we’d like to see. But really, it’s their show. You can tell by the design. It’s the same design but slightly modernized, slightly more beautiful, five times the money spent on it. Not that we’re bitter!”

That last bit is probably in reference to the drop in quality with that last season, which was a stark contrast to what the series had looked like throughout the majority of its runtime.

What happened at the end of season 5?

That season 5 animation was a choice

A quick recap of how things ended for our merry band of mutants before:

After five seasons, X-Men: The Animated Series came to an end in 1997. Professor Xavier has to leave Earth with Lilandra (of the Shi’Ar Empire) because he’s dying, having been attacked by Henry Gyrich, one of those “no more mutants” a-double s-holes. Meanwhile, Magneto is making plans to finally take over Earth, but when he hears that Charles is dying/leaving Earth, he puts all of that aside to bid farewell to his longtime partner (take the word partner as you see fit). Everyone stands together to watch Charles leave the planet, and Charles gives one last, touching narrative, about how his spirit will remain with everyone.

Eric told Screen Rant back in 2017 how things could’ve went down in a 6th season, had one happened. While this isn’t confirming what the plot thread in X-Men ’97 will be, I wouldn’t be surprised if it hit on something like this:

“Season 6 could open, months later, with the X-Men in disarray – a few gone, the ones remaining at each other’s throats. They miss their leader. Then somehow they are called to – and transported to – an existential crisis on Lilandra’s distant world. The team grudgingly reunites ‘for Charles,’ heads off to space, solves the crisis, and a somehow-healed Charles Xavier is either able to return to Earth with them or, if he can’t, his heroic final sacrifice heals the team’s wounds and they return to Earth as the proper X-Men again.”

This wouldn’t be the first time an X-Men story had the team come back together after being separated for an extended period of time. 2009’s Wolverine and the X-Men, for example, had Wolverine working to bring the team back together – granted, the reason for the separation was a bit more traumatic with both Charles and Jean disappearing after an explosion at the mansion.

Starting ’97 with the team no longer being a team is definitely a potential direction for the story, though it’d also be interesting if the team was actually still a team after Charles left.

Confirmed cast so far

It’s not just the animation that will remind fans of the original series, several of the voice actors are returning to reprise their roles. At the time of the announcement, Marvel didn’t specifically say who was returning to do what, but IGN has revealed who will be back (so far, at least).

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Chris Potter as Gambit

Catherine Disher as Jean Grey

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Christopher Britton as Minister Sinister

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again, X-Men: The Animated Series was my introduction to the team and is still my favorite on-screen depiction of them. I can’t wait to see, and hear, everyone in action again, especially if it includes another bad ass opening theme song.

That being said, I’ll be forever charmed by this series if it actually stays in the 90s the entire time instead of pulling some kind of time travel plot where our chili fry eating mall babes end up in 2023.

(Image: Marvel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]