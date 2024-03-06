‘X-Men ’97’ Gets an Exciting Release Update

X-Men ’97 is coming at us faster than a swipe from Wolverine’s claws! With the release date coming up later this month, Disney+ is starting to release details about when the episodes in this 10-episode continuation of the hit ’90s animated show will drop. And they’ve released some very good news.

Last week, Disney+ and Disney+ Canada both announced some of the new titles coming to the streaming platform in March. Although Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dominates the announcement (I mean, I’m pumped for it), there’s also a major announcement about X-Men ’97 slipped into the second slide in the post.

The post announces that X-Men ’97 season 1 will have a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 20. Two episodes are dropping at the same time! X-Men fans are winning!

Meanwhile, the U.S. Disney+ account announced that along with the season premiere, “new episodes” will drop the following week, on March 27.

Does that mean that two episodes will drop every week? It’s hard to say right now, and it’s possible that the announcement doesn’t mean that multiple new episodes will come out on the 27th. Still, we can put together a likely release schedule based on those announcements.

If one new episode of X-Men ’97 is released per week after the series premiere with no hiatus at any point during its run, then the release schedule would be as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2: March 20

Episode 3: March 27

Episode 4: April 3

Episode 5: April 10

Episode 6: April 17

Episode 7: April 24

Episode 8: May 1

Episode 9: May 8

Episode 10: May 15

If two episodes are released each week, then the release schedule would look more like this:

Episodes 1 and 2: March 20

Episodes 3 and 4: March 27

Episodes 5 and 6: April 3

Episode 7 and 8: April 10

Episode 9 and 10: April 17

Marvel has been playing with creative release schedules lately

It’s possible that Disney+ will go with one of the schedules above. But it could also do something really creative. After all, the streamer has been experimenting with different release schedules lately. What If…? season 2, Marvel’s last animated show, dropped one episode a day during the holidays. Marvel’s last live-action show, Echo, dropped every episode at once.

Even if we don’t know the details yet, we know that X-Men ’97 is coming. Stay tuned for more details!

