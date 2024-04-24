‘X-Men ’97’ Just Gave Us a Look at the Deadliest Anti-Mutant Task Force Yet

They’ve faced down Mojo, Mister Sinister, X-Cutioner, a Master Mold, and the Adversary, but the challenge that lies ahead for the X-Men in X-Men ’97 is one they could have never prepared for enough.

Recommended Videos

Pulling the strings this whole time was the android villain Bastion. His orchestration of the attack on Genosha was merely the beginning of his grotesquely evil Operation: Zero Tolerance, which boasts no other end goal than death to mutantkind.

A dictator, of course, is nothing without his soldiers, and in the case of Bastion, he’s set to have some of the most deadly in the Prime Sentinels: a strike force of uncanny-looking robots who make ordinary Sentinels seem about as threatening as a pigeon.

So, what’s the deal with these elite cronies anyhow?

What are Prime Sentinels?

Prime Sentinels are a group of new Sentinels developed by Bastion. These Sentinels are humans who have been fitted with special nanotechnology that, upon activation by the Operation: Zero Tolerance program, takes over their sleeper agent host and transforms them into a deadly robot warrior designed for combat and mutant apprehension/extermination. These Sentinels are many times more powerful than regular Sentinels, with far more durability, strength, and agility, and boasting extra abilities such as projecting laser blasts.

Bolivar Trask is the first and only Prime Sentinel we’ve seen as of episode seven, with his programming activating after Rogue dropped him to his death. Despite the combined efforts of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Morph, and Beast, the Prime Sentinel single-handedly had them all on the ropes until Cable interfered, incapacitating Trask with a special electromagnetic grenade.

It’s going to take a lot more than Cable’s loadout foresight to dampen the threat posed by Bastion and his Prime Sentinels, however, and the future of mutantkind hangs in the balance as the X-Men plan their most unprecedented plan of attack yet.

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more