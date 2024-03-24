The First Season of ‘X-Men ’97’ Might Be the Best Sixth Season of Television Ever

Between What If…? and now X-Men ’97, Marvel Animation might be Marvel Studios’ greatest asset. Indeed, it’s almost as if stories based on colorful, flashy superheroes who fight giant robots are better suited to animation as opposed to live-action.

Recommended Videos

X-Men ’97 couldn’t come out of the gates swinging any harder thanks to its crisp animation, fantastic fight scenes, and fearlessness in devoting just as much attention to its more quiet, dramatic sequences.

Of course, it’s a bit unfair to talk about the high-flying nature of X-Men ’97 without giving a nod to the razzle-dazzle bestowed upon it by the power of nostalgia.

Is X-Men ’97 a sequel?

Yes, X-Men ’97 is a sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997 on Fox and is also available to watch on Disney+.

X-Men ’97 takes place one year after the final episode of The Animated Series, in which Professor X leaves for the Shi’ar Empire to be cured of an otherwise fatal illness. Xavier gives a touching goodbye to each member of the X-Men, as well as Magneto, who we now know has taken over the X-Mansion in the wake of what’s effectively being treated as Professor X’s death.

The Animated Series adapted such storylines as “The Phoenix Saga” and “Days of Future Past.” When we last left ’97, the gang was dealing with the aftermath of “The Phoenix Saga.” It’s safe to say that the sequel series won’t be adapting several iconic comic arcs, since most of them already happened in The Animated Series. However, that’s all the more reason to look forward to whatever original storylines get dreamed up for ’97. They’ve already put quite the spin on Madelyne Pryor, after all.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]