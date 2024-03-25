The Fallout Of That ‘X-Men ’97’ Jean Grey Twist Fast Approaches

Marvel Studios Animation may have just pulled the MVP stunt of the decade with X-Men ’97, the soapy continuation of the animated X-Men series from the ’90s.

With a two-episode premiere, X-Men ’97 has hit the ground running with some wickedly impressive character drama (especially relative to how the studio tends to approach things these days), from Storm’s heartbreaking departure following the loss of her mutant powers, to the already-uncomfortable love triangle between Rogue, Magneto, and Gambit, to the bizarre appearance of a second Jean Grey at the steps of the X-Mansion (although, for those of you familiar with the comics, that last jumble of dots has been long since connected).

That and more unfolded in roughly just one hour, so there’s no telling what leaps and bounds will be made during X-Men ’97‘s third episode, which we won’t have to wait long for at all.

When does the third episode of X-Men ’97 release?

In case you missed the memo, X-Men ’97 is currently dropping a new episode every Wednesday until the season finale on May 15. So, since the last episode was released on March 20, the next episode will in turn drop on March 27.

We know the episode is titled “Fire Made Flesh,” so we can probably expect some more development on the Sunspot front, now that the young, heat-based mutant is reluctantly finding his feet amongst the X-Men.

The most important item on episode three’s agenda, however, is almost certainly going to be following up on the aforementioned Jean Grey twist we got at the end of the last episode, given that just about every major character was present for said twist. In other words, the episode will be going out of its way to ruin Scott Summers’ day, like every good X-Men story tends to do.

