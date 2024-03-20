What Is Going on With Rogue and Magneto in ‘X-Men ’97’?

Something is going on between Rogue and Magneto. Sorry, Gambit! When Magneto is given the keys to Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters, it means that Erik has to try to win over the X-Men. One person who understands him and where he’s coming from is Rogue. But why?

Recommended Videos

In the comics, Rogue and Magneto have a complicated history. Her powers don’t work on Magneto, and it makes them drawn towards one another. They’ve teamed up in the past, and they’ve even had a romantic relationship. But what happens in X-Men ’97 seems to be a new romance we might not have known about before.

Once Magneto “joins” the team, Rogue goes to see him. He claims he wants to be alone, but the two have a conversation about Charles that shows how much Erik really loved him. After they finish talking, Magneto grabs Rogue’s hand and tries to take her glove off, saying, “I feared you would do your best to avoid being alone with me, Rogue.”

She pulls her hand away from him, and Magneto asks Rogue, “Do you think your team would still trust you if they knew?”

At first, it might seem like he’s referring to her ability to touch Magneto without her powers taking over, but then Rogue goes on to say, “That was a long time ago, Erik. And that cat’s got to stay in its bag, you hear me?”

Their conversation is then interrupted by a helicopter heading to Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters. Matters are made worse when Storm’s voiceover talks about connection and we see Rogue take her glove off to touch Magneto. Did my heart break when Gambit saw her leaving his room? Yes, but we still don’t know the extent of their relationship or what happened between them.

A fling or something more?

(Disney+)

While we know that Magnus, Magneto and Rogue’s son, has appeared in the comics, we don’t know whether that’s the path that X-Men ’97 is taking or not—especially since her relationship to Gambit has been so important to the series and those two characters. Still, there is no denying that something went on between them, and whether we’re going to get answers about it is what we want to know.

Still, with a comic book history of these two having a romantic relationship, it could mean that my love for Rogue/Gambit might need to take the back burner to whatever is happening with Mags and Rogue. That face touch wasn’t nothing, and Rogue clearly loved being able to touch someone.

There are lots of moving parts happening on X-Men ’97 right now. Storm doesn’t have her powers anymore, there are two Jean Greys running around, Magneto is in charge, and Scott doesn’t know who he’s married to or who he just had a baby with. So, it might be a while before we get more information on Rogue and Magneto’s past together, but for Gambit’s sake, I hope Rogue at least talks to him about it because he looks so upset!

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]