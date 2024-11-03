‘Wow wtf is he doing’: A crude video of Donald Trump is going viral for the wrong reason

A five-second clip from Donald Trump’s Milwaukee rally on November 1 has ignited another firestorm of controversy around the former president’s fitness for office. During an extended rant about microphone problems, Trump removed the device from its stand and made gestures that many observers interpreted as mimicking a sexual act.

The grossly inappropriate action happened as the unhinged Republican candidate grew unnecessarily frustrated with audio issues at Fiserv Forum. “Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” an agitated Trump asked the crowd, unable to keep any sense of composure over the fixable issue. “I’m up here seething. I’m seething.”

The ridiculous incident marks yet another departure from whatever one would think traditional presidential campaign decorum should be with Trump. Earlier that day in Michigan, Trump had already raised eyebrows with peculiar comments about his complexion: “That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan.”

The moment would typically be an instant disqualifier, full stop, but Trump has ensured this is no longer the case. The stark contrast between today’s political landscape and past campaign cycles is perhaps best illustrated by something that occurred 20 years ago, with Howard Dean’s 2004 unfortunate presidential bid. Dean’s enthusiastic “Yeah!” at a post-Iowa caucus rally—broadcast 633 times within four days on national networks—effectively ended his already tenuous campaign. That moment, in front of an energized crowd at the Val-Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, led to Dean’s eventual withdrawal after the Wisconsin primary.

Twenty years later, Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior has sparked concerns about his cognitive and emotional stability. He’s nearly turned into a modern-day Nero. Legal scholar Asha Rangappa captured the mood of many observers, tweeting: “How is this man actually a viable candidate for PRESIDENT OF THE EFFING STATES. For the love of God, America.”

The Milwaukee rally deteriorated further when Trump took aim at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with thinly veiled racist overtones, questioning the Greek-born player’s heritage.

Far from the days when a passionate yell could fully derail a campaign, Trump’s crude display in Milwaukee appears unlikely to deter his core supporters. The question remains whether American voters at large will view this behavior as disqualifying for the nation’s highest office. It appears it will not.

