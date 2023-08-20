Who’s the Worst of the Worst Generation in ‘One Piece’?

These guys are the worst. They are BAD NEWS for the ACTUAL worst people in One Piece. This gang of piratical degenerates may be the only group across all the deep blue seas to overthrow some of the most powerful One Piece villains to date.

But some Worst Generation members are, well, worse than others. Not “worse” as in “more damaging to their enemies in combat,” but worse in the traditional sense of the word—i.e., they need to get their shit together and start pulling their weight in order to be TRULY worthy of the title of a Worst Generation member.

Let’s start with the worst of The Worst.

12. Apoo

Apoo is the fabulous captain of the On-Air Pirates who pledged allegiance to Kaido during the time-skip. Booooo! Listen, he’s pretty formidable, what with his ability to use Fighting Music to harm his enemies. He was also able to withstand powerful attacks from Zoro and then STILL HAVE THE STRENGTH to fight X Drake. My man has ENDURANCE. Bummer for Apoo is that his attacks just don’t pack a punch, and are pretty easy to counter.

11. Basil Hawkins

Captain of the Hawkins Pirates, Basil Hawkins is a formidable fighter who wins extra points for serving face with his iconic eyebrow makeup. He’s a dangerous man with his Wara Wara no Mi powers, which allow him to use the awesome might of … straw. Yes, STRAW. This man doesn’t need lava or fire or ice or lightning powers. He just turns his limbs into STRAW and WRECKS people.

10. Capone Bege

Capone Bege was stone cold enough to work for Big Mom for years, climb the ranks, and then attempt to assassinate her at a tea party. And he was ALMOST successful. Do you know how tough you gotta be to ALMOST kill Big Mom? Not quite as tough as the other guys on this list, but you’re still eating nails for breakfast without any milk. Capone Bege’s Shiro Shiro no Mi Devil Fruit may just give him the highest defense of any of the Worst Generation, considering it allows him to turn himself into a LIVING FORTRESS. He can shoot literal cannonballs OUT OF HIMSELF. And he even has fully furnished rooms INSIDE HIS OWN BODY.

9. X Drake

This man is a mystery wrapped in an enigma, served up with a side of question marks. X Drake was a secret member of the Navy, but now works for a mysterious organization called SWORD, and had the gumption to go undercover and infiltrate the Beast Pirates led by Kaido. This man made the rank of Headliner in the BPs for a reason. He’s a master Haki user and expert swordsman, and his Devil Fruit power allows him to turn into an Allosaurus. Basically a mini T-Rex!

8. Urouge

The captain of the Fallen Monk Pirates, Urouge was able to defeat the deadly Sweet Commander Snack in battle. That’s a crowning achievement all on its own. He is an expert hand-to-hand combatant and Haki user, and is also nearly impervious to pain. Oh yeah, and he can FLY. Those wings on his back? THEY AIN’T JUST FOR SHOW. They’re for SHOW NO MERCY.

7. Jewelry Bonney

We haven’t seen much of Jewelry Bonney, but the little we have seen was TRAUMATIZING. This woman has the existentially dreadful power to increase or decrease a person’s AGE using her Devil Fruit. All she has to do is touch you and she can turn you into a lil baby or an old and withered husk. NEITHER of whom can fight very well. Honestly, her ability is BROKEN and you better hope it has some other limitations or else this woman will be unstoppable.

6. Killer

The First Mate of the Kid Pirates, Killer took both Kaido AND Big Mom during the Clash of the Monsters on Onigashima. The very fact that he didn’t die immediately is proof of this man’s awesome power. After all, in this world of murderers and thieves, you have to EARN the name Killer. He’s a force to be reckoned with when using his twin sickles, and we’re likely to discover that has even more powers in his current battle with Basil Hawkins.

5. Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro will someday become the greatest swordsman in the entire world. He’s close, but he just isn’t quite there yet. But in the world of One Piece, “close” puts him at a level of ungodly power that dwarfs 99% of his foes. This man even managed to land a cut on the all-powerful Kaido before he was defeated. He later became even MORE powerful during his battle with King the Wildfire. After tapping into the power of Enma, he could unleash attacks on a whole new level.

4. Eustass Kid

This man is the proud owner of the Jiki Jiki no Mi Devil Fruit, which basically grants Eustass the powers of Magneto from X-Men. He is able to generate magnetic fields at will, and can use them to hurl metal objects at people. He is also able to utilize all three Haki types, an extremely rare feat in the pirate world. Eustass’ powers even allow him to turn OTHER PEOPLE into magnets, causing metal to fly at them at high speeds. It was one of his most successful attacks against Big Mom. NO ONE makes a successful attack against Big Mom.

3. Trafalgar D. Law

While up until this point the Worst Generationers have distinguished themselves through brawn, Trafalgar D. Law proves that he is one of the most powerful of them through BRAIN. It was his bright idea to split Kaido and Big Mom up during the fight on Onigashima, proof of him earning his keep at the Worst Generation’s best strategist. Law also boasts some impressive physical capabilities; he was able to easily penetrate Kaido’s defenses during the battle, and he’s currently set his sights on taking down Big Mom. His Ope Ope no Mi is called the Ultimate Devil Fruit, which allows him to summon nigh-unbreakable force fields. Rather than use these force fields for self defense, Trafalgar coats his sword in the Ope Ope no Mi’s power and uses it to beat the daylights out of anyone who stands in his way. The best defense is a good offense, after all.

2. Monkey D. Luffy

Surprise, surprise, the series protagonist just so happens to be one of the most powerful members of the Worst Generation. Luffy is one of the most powerful pirates in the world, and is known to many as the Fifth Emperor. Normally, there are only four Emperors, but Luffy is SO POWERFUL that he created a NEW JOB OPPORTUNITY for himself. Imagine being so powerful that someone just honorarily makes you the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. That’s how Luffy works.

Luffy wields the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which allows him to bend and stretch his body like rubber. He is also able to use all three Haki types, and is in possession of the one-in-a-million Conqueror’s Haki ability. This ability allows him to coat his body in a powerful Haki that made him tough enough to go one on one with Kaido. This kid is a Yonko in all but name, and I’m pretty sure he’ll get promoted to the title soon given his track record.

1. Blackbeard

While Luffy will someday be the most powerful member of the Worst Generation, that day is not today. That honor goes to Edward Teach, also known as Blackbeard. With a bounty of over 2 BILLION berries, Blackbeard may just be the most infamous pirate currently alive. He has not one, but TWO devil fruit powers. He began the series with the Yami Yami no Mi, a Devil Fruit that allows him to use the powers of darkness. How metal is that? He can summon weapons and vortexes made out of dark energy, giving him the upper hand against foes. To make matters Worst, his Devil Fruit ability allows him to nullify the powers of other people’s Devil Fruit. He can even STEAL the powers of the Devil Fruits that he nullifies.

After defeating Whitebeard, the World’s Strongest Man and one of the greatest pirates to ever live, Blackbeard was able to gain Whitebeard’s Gura Gura no Mi Devil Fruit. The Gura Gura no Mi allows the user to create shockwaves and tremors in the ground. He can create tsunamis and earthquakes that are capable of splitting WHOLE ISLANDS IN HALF.

If you thought it couldn’t get any worse, IT CAN. Blackbeard also possesses Armament and Observation Haki, as if he didn’t already have ENOUGH powers. Why does he even NEED Armament Haki if his Yami Yami no Mi Devil Fruit powers allow him to turn his body into an untouchable black hole? It just isn’t fair. With the way things are going in One Piece, it looks like Blackbeard could be one of the final foes that Monkey D. Luffy will face before earning the title of Pirate King.

