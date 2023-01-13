D&D’s New Open Game License Change Is a Serious Blow To Creators

In December, Wizards of the Coast made an official announcement regarding an upcoming change to the Open Game License (OGL) and how the new One D&D will affect Dungeons & Dragons third-party content creators, including small publishers and streamers. In that announcement, the Hasbro subsidiary assured that only a handful of high-earning D&D creators would be majorly affected.

However, the full text of the new OGL—now called OGL 2.0—has since been leaked to i09‘s Linda Codega, and the tabletop roleplaying community is not happy.

What is the D&D OGL?

Under OGL 1.0a, which was released in 2000, creators have a “perpetual” license as defined by a System Reference Document (SRD) to use D&D 5e rules and mechanics for any and all of their Dungeons & Dragons content, whether it’s produced for free use or for purchase. They cannot reference copyrighted material, including the D&D name itself, and they have to include information about the OGL in their work in order to remain compliant.

Initially, Wizards referred to the OGL 1.1 as an “update” to the 2000 license, saying the original would still be in effect for creators and publishers who wished to continue creating 5e content and not opt into the new content and OGL/SRD. But according to Codega, “the original OGL will become an ‘unauthorized’ agreement, and it appears no new content will be permitted to be created under the original license.”

That’s bad news for a majority of third-party D&D creators, because the new OGL requires more reporting to Wizards and gives the company a significant cut of profits for creators who make over a certain amount of revenue. According to the document sent to io9, the new OGL intentionally tightens competition. Codega writes, “the new agreements states that ‘the Open Game License was always intended to allow the community to help grow D&D and expand it creatively. It wasn’t intended to subsidize major competitors, especially now that PDF is by far the most common form of distribution.'”

How the D&D community is responding to the new OGL

The D&D community at large is angry about Wizard’s proposed new OGL document because it so heavily restricts what creators can produce, and under what conditions. It’s also a very obvious money grab, and the community feels exploited by the game they so love and have worked so hard to turn into an expansive, inclusive, and creative space beyond the official material produced by Hasbro.

The whole controversy has been trending on Twitter ever since Codega published her article earlier this month. The community has even created a hashtag, #OpenDND, which is filled with impassioned pleas to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to rethink the text of the new OGL.

In addition to third-party creator Kobold Press—one of the largest third-party publishers to create content compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5e under the original OGL 1.0a—creating an entirely new ruleset for its future content, D&D Beyond users are canceling their subscriptions to the Wizards-owned online D&D tool en masse.

Wizards of the Coast’s response to the backlash

Wizards of the Coast has yet to release an official statement on the backlash from the D&D community, but D&D Beyond tweeted on January 10, “We know you have questions about the OGL and we will be sharing more soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Per io9, the new OGL—which is no longer called 1.1, but 2.0—would have been announced on January 12, with a detailed FAQ. That announcement has seemingly been pushed, and it’s unclear when the community will actually get answers from Wizards of the Coast, or when the new OGL and its final contents will be available publicly.

