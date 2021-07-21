Life as a Witcher has always been hard. Yes, there’s still time for fun and games in between all the drama that follows their kind. But with a sacred duty, and a reminder around your neck, it’s easy to get lost in the action, monsters, and death that follows said Witchers around. This time around, we’re going to follow the life of the Witcher Vesemir in Netflix’s upcoming anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Vesemir, who acts as a mentor for Geralt, will give us an even more intimate look at who this man was and what transformed him into the man he is. We’ll gain an understanding of how he became a Witcher, the fall of his home Kaer Morhen, and how he survived that destruction according to comicbook.com. We’ll also be getting our very own bathtub scene because what is a Witcher if not for a steamy bathtub scene?

And according to Polygon, Vesemir will be voiced by Theo James from Castlevania; which is cool in itself because he played Young Vesemir in The Witcher season one. Also featured in the show is Sherlock‘s Lara Pulver as Tetra, The Hobbit‘s Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Battlestar Galactica‘s Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo. They are known for their work on The Witcher and The Originals. It’s co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and EP Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir’s Kwang II Han; the latter also directing.

The synopsis for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is as follows:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 28, 2021 on Netflix.

