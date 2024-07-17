A Giant Fidget Spinner Might Kill Our Faves in ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Chapter 117

Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 116 was jaw-dropping, to say the least. With all the shocking revelations in the previous chapter, fans have no choice but to cope through memes.

Recommended Videos

We’ve all seen anime villains plot notorious things in the background and missed the hints scattered throughout the show when we weren’t paying close enough attention. But nobody was able to see through Dostoevsky’s plot in Chapter 116, which he planned decades in advance. He faked the prophecy about the next world war.

Countless people have died and committed terrible acts to prevent that war from happening. But all that doesn’t matter, because the prophecy was just a lie made up by Dostoevsky. The worst part is that he’s probably going to get away with all of this unscathed. Chapter 117 of Bungo Stray Dogs will be available on August 1, 2024. By the time it comes out, you’ve already recovered from the horrors of Chapter 116.

Fukuchi Becomes a Fidget Spinner?

bsd chapter 116 was crazy pic.twitter.com/rpkqCYyD5A — sash ☆ (@starskippp) July 3, 2024

If you’re still reading the manga, that means you’ve already witnessed enough tragedies in the story to know that the best way to cope is through memes. It’s painful to see Fukuchi used by the Divine Being. But it’s also difficult to overlook the fact that Fukuchi transformed into … a helicopter? Some fans think he looks like a giant fidget spinner (of death).

Now, all the Agency can do is retreat. Escaping won’t be an easy task because Dostoevsky has commanded the Divine Being to attack Kunikida and Tanizaki. How can these two possibly outrun a mutant helicopter? We’ll just have to believe it’s possible.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy