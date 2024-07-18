Deception, Darkness, and Romance Await in ‘Yakuza Fiancé’

We do love a good bad boy romance, and that’s exactly what you would expect from a story with the title Yakuza Fiancé.

However, when Yoshino Somei, a family member of the biggest yakuza group in the Kansai region, is engaged to Kirishima Miyama, a member of Kanto’s biggest yakuza group, she finds he isn’t quite what she was expecting—or is he just hiding his true self?

Yakuza Fiancé is one of the latest anime adaptions to arrive on Crunchyroll this fall. Adapted from the dark romance manga created by Asuka Konishi, the manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon in 2017. As of October 2023, eight volumes have been released. That same month, it was announced that the manga would receive an anime adaption, produced by Studio Deen.

The story follows high school student Yoshino Somei. Born into the Somei Group, Kansai’s most powerful yakuza group, she has been raised in and amongst members of the yakuza. Despite this, she has managed to lead a relatively peaceful life, until she discovers that her grandfather and leader of the group, Renji Somei, has arranged her marriage to the heir of Kanto’s biggest yakuza group, Kirishima Miyama.

Upon first glance, Kirishima seems a rather cheerful and pleasant individual, a far cry from what she expected of the heir of a crime family, but certain events lead Yoshino to see a side of her fiancé he’s been hiding. How will Yoshino navigate her fiancé’s more shadowy side? In a world where it’s kill or be killed, she takes drastic action to free herself and stick it to Kirishima along the way.

The anime is set to be released in October 2024, though an exact release date has yet to be announced. Yakuza Fiancé will be directed by Toshifumi Kawase and star voice actors Hitomi Ueda and Akira Ishida as Yoshino and Kirishima, respectively.

