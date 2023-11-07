Will There Be a Second Season of ‘Wolf Pack’?

Wolf Pack‘s first season left viewers with a rather intense cliffhanger. The show represents Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s return to the realm of supernatural TV dramas, so fans are undoubtedly wondering whether Wolf Pack has been renewed for season 2. Is there any news?

**Spoilers ahead for Wolf Pack season 1**

Will Wolf Pack return to Paramount+ for season 2?

Wolf Pack, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis’ return to supernatural storytelling, sees a group of young werewolves come to terms with their powers, control their bond as shapeshifters, and deal with the threat of a stronger, more powerful creature hunting them. Meanwhile, they were getting inundated with calls from a mysterious voice, and a massive wildfire threatened to destroy their small hometown in California.

That’s a lot of drama for a group of teenage werewolves to cope with.

Wolf Pack‘s season 1 finale revealed the story’s big twist—Kristin Ramsey (Gellar) isn’t your run-of-the-mill arson investigator. No, she’s actually a werewolf herself, and more importantly, she’s Harlan’s (Tyler Lawrence Grey) and Luna’s (Chloe Rose Robertson) biological mother. That narrative twist certainly provides a lot of ground for Wolf Pack season 2 to cover.

At the time of writing, however, Wolf Pack has yet to be officially renewed for season 2. This might come as a surprise, as by all accounts, Wolf Pack was a big success for the Paramount+ streaming service—The Wrap reported that it was considered a “breakout” show. While critical reception has been mixed, the season finale’s twist more than made up for the series’ somewhat slow pacing.

This doesn’t mean the series can’t still be renewed for season 2. Until there is an official announcement that the show has been canceled, its future remains in limbo. Both Davis and Gellar have confirmed their willingness to continue. Gellar is also an executive producer on the show, and when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after season 1 finished airing, she said:

“Yes, we’re already starting to write. … I think we would delve a lot more into Kristin and how she got here and what took so long and where she’s been. I think you’ll definitely have more of that. And I think now, she’s going to have to figure out who the voice on the phone is.”

Wolf Pack‘s renewal being delayed isn’t entirely surprising, given the recently resolved WGA strike and the still ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Paramount+ may be waiting for the latter to be resolved before officially renewing the show.

If you’re hoping for more Wolf Pack, keep your fingers crossed.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

