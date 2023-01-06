Sarah Michelle Gellar Doesn’t Want To Play Buffy Again and That’s Alright!

The queen has spoken and any hopes fans had of Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as Buffy have been crushed. Long ago, this would’ve been startling or pretty disappointing to hear as a fan. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an iconic series and a staple for horror and fantasy weirdos. But Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t obligated to return.

It may sound corny, but all good things must come to an end at some point. And the idea of that Buffy reboot ever coming to life is pretty slim anyways. If you’re still not convinced that she’s done playing Buffy Summers, this is what she told SFX Magazine:

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.” – Sarah Michelle Gellar

Everything she said to that magazine came across as very firm. The show has been done for ages, the canonical comics ended many years ago, and the talks surrounding the reboot didn’t really involve the original cast. Sarah Michelle Gellar also recently talked about the toxic environment she endured on the Buffy set, and series creator Joss Whedon—who has been at the center of those accounts from many of those involved—would more than likely be involved in a reboot. So, her participation in a reboot was always unlikely.

Who knows what the future may bring, but for now you can merely picture Zendaya or another talented individual as a slayer. There’s always fanfiction, right? And you can certainly rewatch the original series or read some of the comics.

(featured image: UPN)

