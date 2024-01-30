Will There Be a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 4? Here’s the Series’ Status.

Other than a Tokyo Revengers season 4, how else am I supposed to get my Tokyo revenge on those who have wronged me?

There’s a lot of things I feel vengeful about—birds, for instance. Flying around, spying for the government while I’m slumming it on the ground. Flaco the eagle owl is a total narc as far as I’m concerned. Dogs too. Look at them, having rich emotional lives and complex family dynamics. Who do they think they are? Being a disappointment to my parents is MY JOB, NOT THEIRS.

I need some way to vent all of these feelings of revenge, my thirst for retribution. Tokyo Revengers has been my outlet, but even then, my vengeance hasn’t been fully satisfied. I thought that when Kisaki finally killed Izana at the end of season 3, I would feel complete, but no, they had to make me CARE about Izana, feel SYMPATHY for the guy. How am I supposed to take any satisfaction out of a villain’s death if I’m ugly crying the whole time? Trick question: I can’t.

Maybe season 4 will be different. Maybe when the Tokyo Revengers season 4 finale credits roll I will have been given succor. It’s unlikely, but a possibility. But first, I need to know when season 4 is coming out and whether I will have the chance for vengeance at all.

When will Season 4 come out?

As of now, we don’t know if there will be a fourth season. Tokyo Revengers concluded at the end of 2023 with the culmination of the Tenjiku Arc, and there’s been no announcement about another season. Zilch. Bupkiss. Perhaps the creators thought that the collective vengeance of viewers would be sated at the end of the third season. Oh how wrong they were. I’m about to stow away on a ship to Japan, march my way to the animation studio, take of my leather glove, and slap anyone and everyone I see while demanding satisfaction. And if I am refused? I have no other recompense than to engage in a duel to the death with anyone who will take up my challenge.

But if season 4 WERE to happen, I would guess that it would involve the Bonten Arc and/or the Three Deities Arc. After all, those are the next arcs in the manga, and with more manga material left to cover, we stand a pretty good chance of getting a season 4 announcement, now that season 3 has wrapped up. If that’s the case, we’re about to see MUCH more death and destruction (if that pesky Takemichi isn’t there to prevent it, that is). But perhaps he will fail in his quest for peace, and my bloodlust will finally be sated. One can only hope for so much.

