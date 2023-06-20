Will ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Return for Season 3?

The ongoing WGA strike means a change of plans for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as filming of the third season, which was due to begin back in May, has been removed from the schedule with no replacement date in sight. While this is obviously a good thing—as it means the producers won’t be attempting to film the show without writers on set to make necessary adjustments—the lack of a firm start date or official statement from the studio does have some fans worried. What if this isn’t just a delay but actually a cancellation? What if that’s the end of it and there’s no more hot Daddy Pike on screen to guide the crew through their weekly adventures with his firm, reassuring air (I mean, he’s not my thing but I hear all of you)?

Your concern is understandable, so here’s everything we’ve been able to find out to assure you that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will eventually return for season 3.

Has Star Trek: Strange New Worlds been canceled?

No. While it’s always possible that Paramount may decide to cancel it at some point in the future (mistakes are often made when it comes to Trek, after all), they have so far said nothing to even imply that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds might be getting canceled.

What’s going on with the filming of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

After canceling the May 2 start date, the studio has yet to announce a restart date for production—the cause of all this anxiety. This is actually a smart move on their part though, because at this point we don’t know when the WGA strike is going to end, so any projected start date would be based on guesswork, and they might end up having to cancel filming again if they end up guessing wrong—which would be embarrassing and waste a lot of people’s time, as well set off all the same rumors about the show being canceled all over again. It’s better all around if they just wait for the WGA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) to come to a resolution before deciding when to resume filming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, which, to the best of our knowledge, is exactly what they’re doing.

So there is going to be a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

To the best of our knowledge, yes, we just can’t say when. It is always possible that the studio might come out and cancel it at a later date—a lot can happen in the next few months and they might just decide something else is a more profitable option—but there are no plans to do that at the moment. As far as we know, there will be a season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. We just don’t know when. And if you want to see it happen sooner rather than later, supporting the WGA strikers and putting pressure on the studios is a great way to go about it.

