‘Queen Charlotte’ Has Us Hyped for the Future of ‘Bridgerton’

Has Bridgerton been renewed for season 3? With the roaring success of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel miniseries that takes a closer look at the lives of Queen Charlotte and King George III, audiences are keener than ever to enjoy more Regency-era romance. So what does the future hold for Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton world?

Has Bridgerton been renewed for season 3?

Yes! Bridgerton has been renewed for season 3. In fact, Bridgerton has been such a success for Netflix that it was simultaneously renewed for season 3 and season 4 all the way back in 2021. That means there is plenty of swoonworthy romance left to come.

In a major deviation from the novels, however, Bridgerton season 3 will tell the tale of Colin and Penelope’s romance. This is presumably because their relationship and Penelope’s secret life as Lady Whistledown have already been in development throughout seasons 1 and 2. In the Bridgerton season 2 finale, Eloise finally discovered Penelope’s alter ego, resulting in a massive blowout between the two best friends. And, at the Featherington ball, Penelope overheard Colin saying he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington,” so there’s surely some major drama still to come.

The premiere date for Bridgerton season 3 is currently not known, though the series has reportedly wrapped filming, meaning it’s unlikely it will be affected by the current writers’ strike in Hollywood. This does mean there might be a significant delay for Bridgerton season 4, however. It’s expected that Bridgerton season 3 will drop sometime near the end of 2023—perhaps another Christmas release, as was the case with Bridgerton season 1.

Bridgerton season 4 will, presumably, follow Benedict Bridgerton’s Cinderella-esque love story with a woman named Sophie Beckett. I won’t spoil the rest here, so if you want to know more, you can pick up the third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]