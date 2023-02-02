I’m a big Bridgerton fan. More specifically, I’m a Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) fan. In Bridgerton Season 1, Daphne’s character was the perfect mix of sweet, naive, stubborn, ambitious, and wise, and even though we all knew her happy ending was coming, it was lovely to see her and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) bring their tumultuous love story in for a landing.

That’s why it’s bittersweet to hear that Dynevor won’t be returning in Bridgerton Season 3.

Speaking to Variety, Dynevor said Daphne’s story arc is over. “Well I did my two seasons,’ she said. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

There might be a hint of sadness in that quote—was it Dynevor’s choice to leave the show for good, or Netflix’s?—but as much as I love Daphne, her departure makes sense.

Daphne and Simon got their happy ending

Although Daphne doesn’t become a princess at the end of season 1—the show hints that this honor eventually goes to Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran)—her story gets a wonderful ending. Daphne and Simon marry, resolve their differences, have a child together, and live happily as duke and duchess, having lots and lots of amazing sex in their gigantic manor house.

Simon didn’t return in Season 2, much to the heartbreak of Regé-Jean Page fans, but Daphne and her son did make a couple of appearances throughout London’s social season. Daphne struck just the right note as the eldest sister, using her experience to give her younger siblings guidance and advice.

However, without Simon by her side, her guest spots felt a little strange and forced. After all, Simon and Daphne went through their journey together, and it felt like the writers didn’t quite know what to do with her. I finished Season 2 feeling like it would have been more satisfying to simply imagine Daphne and Simon off on their estate, tending to their duties.

Now, if both Daphne and Simon came back together for a future cameo or two? That I’d like to see—but only if it makes sense, story-wise.

The younger Bridgertons need some space to shine

Each season of Bridgerton focuses on one Bridgerton sibling, with Season 2 telling Anthony’s story. Season 3 will reportedly focus on Colin and Penelope. Having each sibling stick around after they’re married off would lead to things getting pretty crowded in the Bridgerton manor, and with eight siblings to get through, those kids need to start leaving the nest.

If I were a Netflix executive, I would order a spinoff series for every Bridgerton character. They’re all that good! Plus, I desperately need to see more of Daphne as a duchess. I just think she makes a really good duchess. I want to take notes in case I ever find myself in that position.

Until I get my way, though, I’m content to let Daphne live out her marital bliss offscreen.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]