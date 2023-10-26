Will ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Return for Season 3?

Our Flag Means Death season 2 came to a conclusion this week. After processing our feelings, all we can think about is whether or not we’re getting another season with our beloved pirate crew.

The season 2 ending was both beautiful and heartbreaking. Our favorite pirate found family is forever changed, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want it to end. I can enjoy these people fighting and sailing on the high seas just as much as them doing domestic things. We are two invested to leave them now. Previously, the creators of Our Flag Means Death said they would like to end the show after three seasons. So will Max give everyone what they want?

Will there be a season 3 of Our Flag Means Death?

Back when season 1 of the show ended, fans immediately wanted more. We took to social media and contacted Max directly to profess our love of the show. From March 2022, when the season 1 finale aired, until June 2022, Max remained silent about a second season. Finally, season 2 was announced on June 1, 2022. Those were a long few months. Fans and the crew of the show were ecstatic to hear the news.

We are currently in a similar situation. Season 2 just ended and there has been no word yet as to whether or not the series will continue. Most shows in OFMD‘s position get renewal announcements after the first or second episode of a new season. For some reason, Max likes to make the fandom of this show suffer. But Max would be foolish not to renew the series. As reported by Yahoo, the show’s ratings and fanbase contend with other flagship HBO / Max series like Succession and The Righteous Gemstones. That’s not too shabby for a queer rom-com about pirates.

(featured image: Max)

