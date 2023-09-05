‘Our Flag Means Death’ Creators Hope to End the Series After 3 Seasons

The next season of Our Flag Means Death is quickly approaching, with season 2 premiering on Max on October 5. After a fan-led fight for a second season (accompanied by epic amounts of fan art and fanfiction), we’re finally returning to the world of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward Teach (Taika Waititi). The crew of the Revenge is sailing the seas once more, but what does that mean for the future of the beloved series?

Despite securing a season renewal, fans are already concerned about the series returning for a third season. OFMD is unfortunately premiering during both the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, so neither the actors nor the writers can promote the show. As for the future, series creator David Jenkins sees an end to OFMD with a third and final season. The only problem? We just have to make sure the series is renewed for a third and final season in the first place.

This news came via an Instagram conversation between Jenkins and YouTuber Kristin Chirico. Chirico commented on Jenkins’ season 2 trailer reel on IG, writing “DAVID ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL ME” which, is highly relatable. Chirico also went on to write “My one life’s regret is that I won’t be cool or famous enough in time to hassle my reps to allow me to waddle across one scene while wearing a stupid hat or something.” Jenkins responded, writing “Help get us picked up for a third (and final) season and we’ll talk.”

It’d be a perfect little show that way

We never want our favorite shows to end because, selfishly, we want to keep them with us forever. I say selfishly because I never want to say goodbye to a character I love, even if the show itself should probably end. Look at Succession: None of us wanted to say goodbye to the Roy family. But it’s always better to end on a high note than to drag a series out once the well has run dry.

In the meantime, we still have all of season 2 to look forward to. Hopefully, the excitement that we had after season one continues through season two and gets us an instant renewal for the third (and seemingly) final season. So this isn’t a sad development. It’s important to know that Jenkins has a vision, and if that means three seasons with our pirates, then at least that’s three glorious seasons with characters we love so much.

After all, we deserve more of our pirates after how hard we fought for more of Ed, Stede, and the entire crew of the Revenge.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Nicola Dove/Max)

