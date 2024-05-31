Yato, god of calamity, from Noragami
We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 31, 2024 02:49 pm

No matter your favorite anime genre, everybody has been waiting for another season of Noragami. It was so popular in 2015 that it’s a mystery why the series didn’t get a third season immediately.

It’s usually the curse of any romance anime to be discontinued after one season, and we’re lucky we had a second season of Noragami. But so many years have passed, and we all still yearn to see what became of the story.

We ended on a happy note, with Yato finally having his own mini-shrine made by Hiyori. But it’s not enough for us to assume a happily ever after once Yato gets a cute shrine. He’s a god of calamity, and it seems that misfortune isn’t far away from him wherever he goes.

We haven’t heard Studio Bones officially announce a third season yet, but it’s highly speculated that Noragami season three is in the works. Take this with a grain of salt, since none of this has been confirmed by official sources.

In the Manga We Trust

If you’re a disillusioned Noragami fan like me who has waited years for season 3, you can choose to read the manga instead of waiting even longer. The manga finished serializing back in January 2024, and you can enjoy the complete series in one sitting. There is a total of 109 chapters to binge-read, which is your best bet since a third season is uncertain

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.