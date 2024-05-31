We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3

No matter your favorite anime genre, everybody has been waiting for another season of Noragami. It was so popular in 2015 that it’s a mystery why the series didn’t get a third season immediately.

Recommended Videos

It’s usually the curse of any romance anime to be discontinued after one season, and we’re lucky we had a second season of Noragami. But so many years have passed, and we all still yearn to see what became of the story.

We ended on a happy note, with Yato finally having his own mini-shrine made by Hiyori. But it’s not enough for us to assume a happily ever after once Yato gets a cute shrine. He’s a god of calamity, and it seems that misfortune isn’t far away from him wherever he goes.

We haven’t heard Studio Bones officially announce a third season yet, but it’s highly speculated that Noragami season three is in the works. Take this with a grain of salt, since none of this has been confirmed by official sources.

Noragami TV Anime Sequel is being prepared.



According to unconfirmed sources, Director Kotaro Tamura will be working on it, hinting at Studio Bones still being behind it.



More information at the end of June pic.twitter.com/F6OSIajzOh — Tsumi ?? (@Tsumizee) May 22, 2024

In the Manga We Trust

If you’re a disillusioned Noragami fan like me who has waited years for season 3, you can choose to read the manga instead of waiting even longer. The manga finished serializing back in January 2024, and you can enjoy the complete series in one sitting. There is a total of 109 chapters to binge-read, which is your best bet since a third season is uncertain

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more