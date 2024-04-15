Will There Be More Episodes of ‘Bluey’?

There has been constant speculation about the future of Bluey, the Emmy-winning preschool television series. Recent rumors indicated that the popular children’s TV show might be coming to an end, but producer Sam Moor has come out and quashed all the gossip.

Fans had expressed dual concerns, the first one being that a “For Sale” sign appears outside the Heelers’ house in the last episode, and the second being the episode ending without any music during the closing credits. However, Moor’s comments should come as a respite:

It is the question on everybody’s lips. No it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you. We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next. BBC/Nick Robinson

Created by Joe Brumm, the program is a collaboration between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the British Broadcasting Corporation. BBC Studios holds global distribution rights, while Disney holds American rights and released it internationally via Disney+. It is made by the Australian production company Ludo. Bluey is almost a cultural phenomenon in Australia, and is quite popular across various English-speaking countries.

The show is about titular character Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her supportive father Bandit, mother Chilli, and younger sister, Bingo. Bluey is a ball of goofiness and energy whose imagination knows no bounds and is often joined on her adventures by her equally curious sibling. The show is set in Brisbane, and other characters that are introduced at different junctures are all a variety of dog breeds.

Bluey follows themes of the importance of family and growing up, with a hint of Australian culture. The Heelers are shown to be extremely supportive of each other, and the show’s modern take on parenting has received adulation from critics. The dynamic between the two siblings is also portrayed in a wholesome manner, as they grow up together while helping each other and resolving conflicts along the way.

Viewers based in the U.S. can catch Bluey on Disney+ (streaming), Disneynow, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel (refer to the Bluey website for the programming schedule).

