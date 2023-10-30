Will There Be a Seventh Season of ‘Lucifer’?

Will there ever be a seventh season of Lucifer? After all, Netflix’s Lucifer season 6 provided a neat conclusion for everybody in the series, including Lucifer (Tom Ellis) himself.

By the end of the sixth season, Lucifer remained the same mischievous Devil fans came to know and love—just more mature and arguably less avoidant with his loved ones. He wasn’t meant to rule Heaven, even after God’s death, and instead, Lucifer went back to Hell to help many of the souls there ascend to Heaven.

Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), Chloe (Lauren German), and Lucifer’s daughter tried to kill her father because he was never around while she was growing up. Her hatred of her father helped her manifest time travel, which she used to try to assassinate him. Despite all this, Rory finally understood why Lucifer couldn’t be around because of his role in Hell and eventually found it in her heart to forgive him.

The main characters weren’t the only ones to have their wounds healed. Everybody’s favorite queer couple in the series, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi), finally settled down and got married after two seasons of pining. Maze isn’t as emotionally flighty with Eve, and Eve finally feels like she can freely be herself while with Maze.

Linda (Rachael Harris), the therapist who made everybody’s growth possible, stayed single while happily co-parenting her son Charlie with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Amenadiel, meanwhile, becomes God by the end of the season, but that’s not a surprise considering all the other roles he played during his stay on Earth. Truly, fatherhood and being Lux’s temporary custodian prepared him for Godhood.

Can we expect to see more Lucifer in the future?

Lucifer season 6 is the final season of the series, and no further announcements have been made since the series finale aired in 2021. Lucifer’s renewal status is unlikely to change since even the series’ X (formerly Twitter) bio says, “Raising hell one last time [fire emoji].”

The sixth season was emotional and bittersweet, to say the least. Audiences loved watching The Devil himself get therapy and grow to become who he is by the end, and many are sure to miss the sense of humor that could only be mustered up by this cast.

Because of all the great endings for these characters, there’s really no need for another season—unless they want to make a spinoff about Rory or Charlie.

(featured image: Netflix)

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]