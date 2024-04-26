Knuckles the echidna from 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
So, Exactly How Much ‘Knuckles’ Can We Expect Going Forward?

Charlotte Simmons
Published: Apr 26, 2024

Once upon a time, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was nothing more than a fount of memes, most of them courtesy of Ugly Sonic.

Nowadays, that movie is still a solid source of memes, but it’s also launched a successful franchise with no signs of slowing down. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now well behind us as we look ahead to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the blue blur has made a nice new home for himself outside of his gaming origins, and it will be supremely interesting to see just how far this franchise will be able to take its source material.

Its latest entry owes very little to the games or comics, however. The incoming Knuckles miniseries will tell an entirely original story with the titular, temperamental echidna at the helm. We’re getting the first six episodes on April 26, but will there be any more?

Will there be a season two of Knuckles?

His name may be a plural word, but Knuckles will have one season and one season only; technically, it’s not even really correct to call it a season. The show is a miniseries, meaning it was specifically written for a set amount of episodes (six, in this case), after which its story will conclude.

That doesn’t mean the protagonist will have no more adventures in him; we already know he’s rolling back up in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (due out this December), and he’s been a mainstay in the IP ever since he first showed up in 1994. It stands to reason, then, that so long as Paramount keeps greenlighting new projects in this franchise, Knuckles is here to stay.

Knuckles will premiere all six of its episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus on April 26 later this year.

Charlotte Simmons