The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have come a long way to get to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Once, fans feared the original Sonic design would doom the live-action adaptation to the dust bin of cinematic history.

Instead, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have been universally praised as two of the best silver screen adaptations of a classic video game series yet. Clearly, director Jeff Fowler is doing something right.

We’ve known for quite some time that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was also on the way. A trilogy seemed like a no-brainer after Sonic 2’s runaway success, and Paramount hasn’t been cagey about its plans for a trilogy. Want to learn more about Sonic 3 and what you can expect? Read on for everything officially (and unofficially) confirmed about the upcoming movie.

What is the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date?

Good news: Sonic 3 has an official release date. We’re getting the third Sonic the Hedgehog installment on December 20, 2024.

This news isn’t exactly new, as the film had its release date set all the way back in August 2022. However, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie series Twitter account once again confirmed the film’s December 2024 release plans in late 2023, solidifying the sequel’s launch.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024

So yes, clear your schedule for December 20, 2024. That date is official, and it looks like it’s here to stay as the film’s premiere.

What’s the cast for Sonic 3?

Casting details on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are a bit vague at the moment, although we do have a few key details.

We know for certain that James Marsden, who plays Sonic’s friend Tom Wachowski, will return. When discussing his role in the Sonic films in 2020, Marsden told Variety that he was set to star in “as many as they want to make.” Idris Elba will also return as Knuckles for his own dedicated TV series, which airs in 2024, per Deadline. That likely means we’ll see Elba as Knuckles in Sonic 3, as well.

It seems certain that Colleen O’Shaughnessey will return as Tails, as well. The voice actress has played Tails for nearly a decade now, and it seems unlikely that Sonic’s sidekick will be recast for the third film.

Ben Schwartz is also set to play Sonic once more, although he’s spoken out in hopes that one of the biggest stars of the entire series stays on board: Jim Carrey. Around Sonic 2’s launch, Carrey claimed he was “fairly serious” about leaving acting for good. “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said in 2022, “but I’m taking a break.”

In Turn, Schwartz said in 2023 that he deeply hoped Carrey would return to star in the third film. “My hope is that we all get to come back and we all get to do another one. That is my hope of all hopes, because I love that franchise so much, and I love the fans, and I love all the stuff we’ve made,” Schwartz explained. “So, my hope is that we all get to do this third one, and it’ll be the best time.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the legendary comedian ultimately comes back for a third run as Dr. Robotnik. If not, don’t expect Robotnik to return in any shape or form; Sonic’s archnemesis reportedly won’t be recast if Carrey decides to step away from the third film.

So, what’s the plot for Sonic 3?

We don’t quite know yet what the movie’s plot will be. During a mid-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans famously caught their first glimpse at Shadow the Hedgehog within the cinematic universe. A teaser from November 29, 2023 further shows Shadow with his fists clenched next to a Sonic 3 clapperboard, implying Shadow will play a pivotal role in the upcoming film.

Other than that, no official plot details have been given.

Rumors remain rampant around the film, however. You might want to stop here if you’re concerned about spoilers for Sonic 3, just in case these tidbits turn out to be true.

According to a synopsis shared by Production Weekly in 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will involve Shadow the Hedgehog and Robotnik working together against Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails. Along the way, Metal Sonic will also make an appearance as a core villain. Amy Rose and Big the Cat are both supposedly set to appear in the film as well, according to the leak, although it’s unclear how they’ll relate to Sonic and the gang.

It’s entirely unclear if this synopsis is true. It’s possible that Sonic 3 will feature Metal Sonic, Amy, and more, but that the actual events depicted in the film may differ from this supposed turn of events. As far as we’re concerned, no official plot has been revealed, so any claims made in the wild should be taken with a grain of salt.

Expect to learn more about the film over 2024, as Sonic 3 draws closer to its holiday release.

