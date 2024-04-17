Knuckles stops Sonic
It’s Not Like Knuckles To Start Small, but There’s a First Time for Everything

Charlotte Simmons
Published: Apr 17, 2024 03:29 pm

The fact that it took this long for Sonic the Hedgehog to get its own cinematic universe is honestly baffling, but also probably for the best since video game adaptations have apparently only just recently learned how not to be complete faceplants.

Recommended Videos

Paramount’s foray into live-action blue blur adventures has yielded two films of varying quality, though the novelty factor of it all—to say nothing of how many characters and video game storylines and comic book arcs could get roped into these shenanigans—can easily make up for any falterings in the franchise.

For now, that spotlight is turning exclusively towards Knuckles the Echidna, but perhaps not in the way some of you seem to think.

Is there a Knuckles movie?

Knuckles’ foray into main character status in this particular Sonic canon won’t come in the form of a feature film, but a six-episode miniseries—titled Knuckles—set to air exclusively on Paramount Plus on April 26 later this year.

The series, which takes place between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, will follow the titular echidna (voiced by Idris Elba) as he settles into his life on Earth, training deputy sheriff Wade Whipple in his warrior ways while fighting off a mysterious new slew of opponents armed with technology powered by his DNA.

That’s not to say Knuckles won’t ever get top billing on the big screen if this franchise continues to grow the way it is. In fact, if Paramount plays its cards right, a film centered around Knuckles and the heroes of Knuckles’ Chaotix—a video game starring such Sonic characters as Espio the Chameleon, Vector the Crocodile, Mighty the Armadillo, and Charmy Bee—could be the cult hit that no one saw coming.

