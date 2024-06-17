Does Anyone Even Want a Second Season of ‘Hierarchy’?

Hierarchy ended and left a bitter taste in the mouths of many K-drama fans. The ending doesn’t feel right, all because Kang Ha was distracted by romance … with a bystander?!

None of us had our minds sorted out during high school, but we thought Kang Ha was different for a kid his age. He was dedicated enough to infiltrate an exclusive high school his brother used to attend. We thought Kang Ha would pull the wool over these other bratty high schoolers and walk away scot-free.

The last thing we expected was for him to be distracted by one of the possible killers, no less. It’s disappointing and frustrating—clearly not what many people, who’d hoped for a revenge plot, signed up for. At least for now, we can sleep soundly without concerning ourselves over more of this confusing headache of a K-drama, as Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season.

A failed revenge plot

inhan in the afterlife watching his brother fall in love with a girl instead of focusing on getting revenge #hierarchy pic.twitter.com/qczsmWlTDJ — jay (@jaydiarie) June 8, 2024

But there may be a big possibility for the drama to return for a second season. At the end of the drama, it was revealed that another student was murdered in the school. He-ra discovers the body, and so does Ri-an. It’s implied that Ri-an may be largely involved in the death of this student.

It’s uncertain if a second season will be able to redirect the plot of this drama towards a more sinister path. Hierarchy wasn’t as compelling of a revenge drama as The Glory, nor was it able to make us feel pressure over the high-stakes environment of an elite high school like in SKY Castle. A second season isn’t exactly yearned for by those who watched Hierarchy.

