Will There Be ‘Ghost Rider 3’? Answered

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps bringing our favorite superheroes to the big screen. Although some titles have been better than others, new superhero movies have become highlights of the annual film release calendar. Marvel has plenty of characters to pull from outside of the Avengers team. Next year fan-favorite Deadpool will enter the MCU and will hopefully bring the X-Men with him.

Prior to Disney buying Marvel, many of Marvel’s characters had been leased to Sony. The first two Deadpool films, X-Men films, and the original Spider-Man trilogy were all part of that deal. Many of the characters reverted back to Marvel over the years, including Ghost Rider. In the earlier 2000s, Sony made two Ghost Rider movies starring Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider. A third movie had been in the works but never went anywhere. Now that Marvel/Disney has control of the character again, are they making a Ghost Rider 3?

Will there be a Ghost Rider 3?

The Sony films tell the story of Johnny Blaze. Blaze grew up with a family of motorcycle stunt drivers. His father was dying of cancer so Blaze made a deal with the devil to save him. Always one for semantics, Mephisto tricked Blaze and his father still died. Enraged, Blaze joined with a demon also known as the Spirit of Vengeance to seek revenge on Mephisto. When Blaze harnesses the demon’s powers, he turns into a motorcycle-riding flaming skeleton. His favorite weapon is a chain he wields like a whip to take out evil-doers. Were the Cage movies good? Far from it. Do I still own them because Ghost Rider is a fantastic character? Absolutely.

Sadly, at the time of this writing, Disney and Marvel have no official plans to make a Ghost Rider 3. Although they have no plan to revisit the character anytime soon, I’m sure many fans would love it. Back in 2022, in an interview on a late-night show, Keanu Reeves said Ghost Rider would be his “dream Marvel role.” How amazing would Reeves be as Ghost Rider?! Besides Reeves, Norman Reedus has also expressed interest in taking over the flaming skeleton head. People are lining up to play this character!

Even if they didn’t want to rehash Johnny Blaze, other characters have been Ghost Rider. The current Ghost Rider is a younger character named Robbie Reyes. But they could go even wilder, like when Frank Castle a.k.a Punisher became the Cosmic Ghost Rider and rode a motorcycle through space. There’s a prehistoric version of the character that rode a wooly mammoth instead of a motorcycle. Ghost Rider can do anything, so maybe think it over a little more Disney. We need more flaming motorcycle-riding skeletons in this world!

