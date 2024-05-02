A Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Steamiest Book is Coming, But When?

Love it or hate it, Verity is here to stay. The novel by the sometimes problematic writer Colleen Hoover was the talk of the internet a few years ago, and now a major motion picture adaptation is in the works. So when can we expect to see the steamiest, freakiest book in this author’s catalog to hit the big screen?

Verity is a story about a struggling young writer named Lowen Ashleigh who accepts a job offer from the handsome and wealthy Jeremy Crawford. Crawford needs someone to finish a series of books started by his wife, Verity, a novelist who suffered a horrific accident at home and is now unresponsive.

Lowen soon discovers a hidden manuscript in Verity’s desk drawer that indicates things are not as they seem. How much of what Jeremy told Lowen about their life before the accident is true, and how much is fiction? What actually happened during the accident? These are all questions Lowen must ask herself even as she grows closer to Verity’s husband with each passing day.

Hoover self-published Verity in 2018, and it was later reissued by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It’s a departure from the author’s usual work; she usually leaves the psychological thrillers to other writers and focuses instead on romance and complicated relationships. But the book gained attention (and plenty of discourse) for its gritty sexuality and shocking violence. Verity was a New York Times Bestseller for several months after its re-release.

Hoover’s second movie adaptation to date

Verity will be the second of Hoover’s novels to be adapted to the big screen. On June 21, 2024, It Ends With Us, a movie based on the novel of the same name, will premiere in theaters on August 9, 2024. That film stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman drawn into a relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, who also directs) when her first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) returns to her life. Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and Amy Morton also appear in supporting roles.

When and where can we watch Verity?

It’s still early days for this production. Variety reports that screenwriter Hillary Seitz (The Unforgivable, Insomnia) is writing the script as we speak. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are on board as producers, and Amazon MGM Studios is the production company. Casting is ongoing and no stars have been attached as of yet.

With so much still to do, it seems fans will have to be a bit more patient before they see Lowen, Jeremy, and Verity’s story play out on screen. As always, we’ll update you as more information becomes available.

