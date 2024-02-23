Get Ready To Return to Darrowby—‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Has Been Renewed for Season 5

Get ready for more cozy drama, animal hijinks, heartfelt relationships, and funny moments, as we’re all headed back to the Yorkshire Dales. All Creatures Great and Small may have only just finished airing its fourth season on PBS Masterpiece in the U.S., but we already know there’s so much more to come.

The U.K.’s Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece announced on February 23, 2024, that All Creatures Great and Small, based on the bestselling memoirs by veterinarian James Herriot, would be returning for two more seasons, as well as two more Christmas specials. Each season will consist of seven episodes in total, with the seventh being the Christmas special.

Though the show has been undeniably popular, a dual-season renewal truly speaks to how much audiences love this tight-knit, unconventional family and the animals they treat and love as their own, too. Channel 5’s remake of All Creatures Great and Small is truly one of the most heartwarming yet emotional dramas on TV.

What do we know about All Creatures Great and Small season 5 and season 6?

Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece have confirmed that all of the main cast will be returning for All Creatures Great and Small season 5, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as his mentor, Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley Skeldale House’s matriarch, Mrs. Hall, and Rachel Shenton as the empathetic and steadfast Helen Herriot. James Anthony-Rose will also return as Richard Carmody, and Patricia Hodge will return as the sophisticated yet eccentric Mrs Pumphrey (and let’s not forget about her adorable yet overly pampered dog, Tricki).

In more exciting news, Callum Woodhouse will be reprising his role as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s younger and slightly mischievous but well-meaning brother, who has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

There’s currently no confirmation as to when All Creatures Great and Small seasons 5 and 6 will be filming, though it has been confirmed that both will once again be filmed on location in the Yorkshire Dales. However, the show has been fairly consistent with its release schedule. In the U.K., a new season has premiered in September or October every year since 2020, so we’d expect season 5 to drop on Channel 5 sometime in the fall, with the season to premiere a few months later in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece once it’s finished airing in the U.K.

The final episode of season 4 brought another torrent of emotion as Helen gave birth to her and James’ son despite James’ absence. However, he did manage to arrive soon after the birth, and their little family was able to experience a beautiful, snowy Christmas together. How will they deal with the darkness of World War II in the next season? How will Mrs. Hall’s relationship with Siegfried progress? And what will happen when Tristan returns?

We’ll find out in All Creatures Great and Small season 5.

(featured image: Channel 5/PBS Masterpiece)

