‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Is Back for Season 4—How Will James & Co. Endure the War?

Channel 5’s remake of All Creatures Great and Small will return for a fourth season very soon, as James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and his new wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) face the trials and tribulations of World War II’s looming conflict. Based on the classic bestselling memoir-like books by veterinarian James Alfred Wight (pen name: James Herriot), All Creatures Great and Small follows the adventures of a young Scottish veterinary surgeon as he embarks on a new life in the Yorkshire Dales.

Amidst Northern England’s beautiful countryside, he’s found a new family, friends, and the love of his life, all while continuing to treat the animals he cares about so deeply. All Creatures Great and Small is a wonderfully heartwarming and comforting British period drama set against a gorgeous backdrop, and certainly not one to be missed.

Thankfully, Channel 5 in the U.K. commissioned a fourth season of the show, which will premiere this fall, (though there is no official date yet, we suspect it will be soon, as all previous seasons have premiered in September), as well as a Christmas special. PBS Masterpiece has confirmed that season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small will air in the U.S. starting January 7, 2024. Season 4 will once again have a total of six hour-long episodes along with the Christmas special.

Which cast members will return in All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

All Creatures Great and Small‘s main cast is mostly set to return, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Samuel West as James’ mentor Siegfried Farnon, and Anna Madeley as Skeldale House matriarch Mrs. Hall. Also returning are Tony Pitts and Imogen Clawson as Helen’s father and sister, Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond, and Patricia Hodge as the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey (along with her pampered dog Tricki).

Siegfried’s brother Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) is away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, so he’s not due to be part of the latest season. While this may be disappointing to some fans, his departure is in line with the source material. Tristan’s absence will, however, force Siegfried, James, and Mrs. Hall to bring on some extra help to keep the veterinary practice running. As such, the cast will be joined by Neve McIntosh, who will play bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and James Anthony-Rose as veterinary student and intern Richard Carmody.

What will All Creatures Great and Small season 4 be about?

The new season of All Creatures Great and Small will begin in the spring of 1940—the uncertainty about James possibly being called up to join the RAF has led him and Helen to question whether it is the right time to start a family of their own. Siegfried, meanwhile, is painfully affected by his brother’s absence as he tries to keep the practice, their household, and himself, together. As for Mrs. Hall, her friendship with Helen continues to grow, as does the possibility of romance with Mr. Gerald Hammond.

Other plot details for the new season and the holiday special are being kept tightly under wraps, but fans should expect plenty more animal hijinks and heartwarming moments as All Creatures Great and Small‘s fourth season gets underway.

(featured image: Channel 5)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]