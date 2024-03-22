Akira Toriyama’s passing earlier this month sent shockwaves throughout the manga/anime community, with memorials and vigils happening worldwide. The sudden death of the creator of one of the most globally beloved anime left the future of the ongoing Dragon Ball Super manga uncertain.

Written and supervised by Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, Dragon Ball Super follows the story of Son Goku and his friends during the 10-year time skip after they defeated Maijin Buu. The manga was never meant to go on indefinitely given that the events catch up to the end of Dragon Ball Z, with the current Super characters very close to the age they appear at the end of Dragon Ball Z, such as Pan, who is only one year younger than her debut in the latter.

On top of this, Toriyama himself teased that the manga was drawing to a close back in January, hinting that the arc after “Super Hero” would be the last as it naturally progressed towards the finale in Dragon Ball Z. Since then, though, the franchise has had to deal with the death of its creator, which has left its future hanging even more in the balance. The most recently released chapter, chapter 103, marks the last for now, as the manga takes a much-needed hiatus.

Chapter 103 was given a fitting title, “Inheriting the Future,” and saw the end of the “Super Hero” arc with Goku and Gohan going head to head in an epic showdown. Goku prematurely ends the fight, claiming that Gohan is now strong enough to defend the planet. Gohan is then matched up against Broly, with Gohan’s Beast form taking on Broly’s Super Saiyan form, with Gohan easily holding his own.

The chapter spends 35 pages in combat mode, showcasing Toyotarou’s skill while focusing the final nine pages on an emotional cooldown, as Goku, Gohan, and Piccolo all head to pick Pan up from school together, laughing and goofing off. This ending is the perfect way to finish this saga and the four-decade work Toriyama put into the entire franchise. However, there is another arc on the way. The manga is taking the entire month of April off, likely in respect of Toriyama’s passing, but will reportedly return in May.

So no, the manga isn’t over yet, but given how it appears to be catching up to the events of Dragon Ball Z, the next arc will likely be the last. Fans of the franchise will also have Dragon Ball Daima to look forward to, as well, so the Dragon Ball franchise is far from over.

