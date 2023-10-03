Will We Ever See the Sanderson Sisters Again?

Hocus Pocus celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and audiences are eager to rewatch the cult classic and its sequel during Spooky Season. However, many fans are wondering: will the Sanderson sisters ever ride again?

Will we get to see Hocus Pocus 3?

Good news, sisters! Walt Disney Pictures President Sean Bailey confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is happening during an interview with The New York Times while discussing Disney’s live-action slate. We don’t yet have a timeline for when we will see the Sanderson sisters again, but Bailey has stated the movie is officially in development.

What could Hocus Pocus 3 be about?

Of course, the Sanderson sisters are technically dead once more, but all it takes to bring them back is a virgin and a black flame candle. Hardly a problem in the grand scheme of things, especially since stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all voiced a willingness to return yet again.

What’s interesting is that there are many potential plotlines for a third Hocus Pocus movie to explore. The movie could focus on the trio of young witches who revived the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, now a little older and more powerful. Or, the threequel could follow more of a “requel” route and bring back some of the cast of the original movie. Sam Richardson (who played minor antagonist Gilbert in the sequel) and Omri Katz (who played Max in the original) have both expressed an interest in returning for another Hocus Pocus movie. Honestly, the potential for both of them to return and mentor the next generation of Salem teens could be an interesting opportunity.

Alternatively, Disney could do a prequel film that follows the Sanderson sisters as young women. After all, the second movie started with a flashback that showed how the Sanderson sisters got started on the path of witchcraft, which could be used as a jumping-off point. Or, they could bring in the elder witch who mentored the sisters, possibly as a dueling antagonist.

Clearly, the possibilities are endless—as long as Disney shows a willingness to pay the still-striking actors what they’re worth.

