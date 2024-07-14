‘Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell Teases a ‘Wuthering Heights’ Film Adaptation

For those craving a Regency period film full of unbearable yearning, Wuthering Heights will be getting a movie adaptation. As an Emily Brontë fan, waiting for this film to release is already driving me mad.

But what got fans intrigued is that Emerald Fennell, director of Saltburn (2023), will be working on the latest adaptation of this Emily Brontë classic. Fennell’s Saltburn had an unexpected twist for a movie that, at first glance, looked like a coming-of-age film. Oliver’s (Barry Keoghan) obsession with Felix (Jacob Elordi) was subtle, and it consumed us all in the end.

Wuthering Heights, for all its romance, is known to be intense, dark, and driven by revenge. For all the romanticizing of Catherine and Heathcliff’s relationship, theirs was an intoxicating and obsessive romance.

The film adaptation of Wuthering Heights has been teased by Fennell on her Twitter account. There are no release dates yet, and the casting hasn’t been made public yet. We’ll just have to hang on tight until we get announcements later.

The Announcement that Drove Us All Mad

Fans of Wuthering Heights are eager to know who the screenplay writer is going to be, in addition to the casting. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time the book has made it onto the screen. There are at least four Wuthering Heights movies. The first one goes all the way back to 1939, directed by William Wyler.

Out of the four movies, only Wuthering Heights (1992) was able to adapt the book in full. The second part of the book feels like a completely different story with Heathcliff’s return. This turn in the story has benefited many TV drama versions of the novel, but bringing the same effect to the films has been noticeably challenging.

