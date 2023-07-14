SAG Strike: AMPTP’s ‘Groundbreaking’ AI Proposal is Already Screwing Actors Over

Yesterday, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers tried to get ahead of negative publicity by releasing a statement about their use of AI to create digital likenesses of actors. AMPTP’s statement called their proposal “groundbreaking,” claiming that it “protects actors’ digital likenesses.” It’s not clear what the proposal protects actors’ likenesses from, exactly, since the proposal would functionally give studios the right to replace those actors with digital copies. Now, more and more actors are coming forward with stories of how it’s already happened to them.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator and national executive director for SAG-AFTRA, called out the proposal at SAG’s press conference yesterday afternoon. “[AMPTP] proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan, their image, their likeness, and be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want with no consent and no compensation,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”

At first, many pointed out that AMPTP’s proposal is literally the plot of the Black Mirror episode “Joan is Awful.” However, it quickly became apparent that paying actors for one day of work and then using their likeness forever isn’t science fiction. Stories quickly started to emerge of background actors—who typically earn $100-$200 a day—already being required to sign away their likenesses in order to get work.

Actor Felicia Day revealed that she personally knows background actors whose likenesses have been scanned to create digital copies.

I have friends who have done extra work recently and they have been "scanned" three times for use in perpetuity. Limited to what?! They don't even know!!! Egregious. #SAGAFTRAstrong https://t.co/RVbAxXna2P — Felicia Day?? (@feliciaday) July 13, 2023

Production assistant and video editor Wyatt Dunkin shared that he was personally put in charge of making sure background actors were scanned.

did a job for a streaming company this year and i was literally in charge of rounding up extras and making sure they hop inside the VFX trailer for a 360 degree body scan, which then computed a fully CGI model of that person in under 10 minutes. it’s already been happening. https://t.co/WBwnWADk4W — wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) July 13, 2023

Actor Dominic Burgess confirmed that the scans are being used to digitally place actors in additional scenes without paying them.

I worked a show last year where they did a digital scan of me. I asked what it was for; they said “so they can make toys of you and stuff” and I was like “oh great”, then they added “and digitally put you into other scenes” and as I said “wait what?!”, they were done #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/9A369qoQOJ — Dominic Burgess (@dominicburgess) July 14, 2023

Screenwriter Nicole Demerse shared a story of a friend who was paid $100 to appear in a Marvel project, and was required to sign her image away to Marvel so that the studio could use it “in perpetuity across the Universe.”

The first week of the strike, a young actor (early 20s) told me she was a BG actor on a Marvel series and they sent her to “the truck” – where they scanned her face and body 3 times. Owned her image in perpetuity across the Universe for $100. Existential, is right. — Nicole Demerse (@writerNMD) July 13, 2023

These stories show that the threat of AI to the livelihoods of actors—not to mention artists, writers, and other workers in creative fields—isn’t just hypothetical. It’s happening now, and it needs to stop.

