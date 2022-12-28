Is Disney Conjuring Another ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel?

Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic 1993 film, premiered on September 30 on Disney+, where it became a pretty big hit. It even attained the title of Disney+’s most-watched original film ever, gaining 2.7 billion minutes of views in its first weekend. Critically, Hocus Pocus 2 faired alright, earning largely mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. However, it’s worth noting that the first film eventually made a comeback as a cult classic after it was initially panned by critics—i.e., critical success isn’t always the best measure of a film’s quality.

Hocus Pocus 2‘s high viewership showed that its cult following is still present and will show up for the franchise. As a result, fans are curious as to whether Hocus Pocus 2 will lead to a Hocus Pocus 3. After all, the film’s ambiguous ending does leave the door open for a potential continuation of the franchise. After the Sanderson sisters—Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy)—seemingly meet their conclusive end, it is revealed in the post-credits scene that there is another Black Flame Candle. Hence, the sisters could be summoned by the candle once more.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

So far, Disney has not officially confirmed a Hocus Pocus 3. However, the prospects of Hocus Pocus becoming a trilogy do look good. As mentioned above, the sequel boasted one of the best viewership ratings for a Disney+ original film in the streamer’s history. Plus, the storyline was left open for continuation. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the cast is still open to doing another film. Hocus Pocus wouldn’t be Hocus Pocus without the brilliant main trio of Midler, Parker, and Najimy. Another film would only be possible if they were all on board, and it seems they are.

While speaking with Extra, Parker confirmed that she would be open to returning for Hocus Pocus 3 as long as Midler is on board. Meanwhile, Midler’s willingness to appear in Hocus Pocus 3 is likely, considering that, for the last three decades, she was the one who always dreamed of the sequel becoming a reality. According to Parker, Midler is already toying with the idea of the sequel. “Bette is already starting rumors … I hitch my wagon to her star,” said Parker. “If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the divine Miss M.”

Najimy also appears to be on board with a Hocus Pocus 3, telling People, “It was fun, but it’s not nothing. It’s a lot, but who knows? Who knew that almost 30 years later we’d be doing this sequel?” Of course, the cast is hoping Hocus Pocus 3 won’t take another 30 years to come about. Najimy joked that it might involve some walkers and canes if it does. Hocus Pocus 2 producer Adam Shankman has also remained optimistic about the future, teasing potential spin-off projects featuring the new young witch, Becca (Whitney Peak). Ultimately, the prospects for Hocus Pocus 3 look good, but we are still awaiting official confirmation.

