‘Captain America: Brave New World’s Rumored Villain Has a Wild Comic Book History

New details are coming to light about the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World now that the first official trailer has been made public—including the identity of its rumored villain, played by Giancarlo Esposito. So, who is he, and why do people think it’s G.W. Bridge?

Recommended Videos

At long last, “The Star Spangled Man with a Plan” is set to return to the big screen, and this time, he’s got a new face. Director Julius Onah’s Captain America: Brave New World will mark Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first solo endeavor as the titular hero following the events of the Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries, though sorry, Bucky girls—Sebastian Stan’s probably going to sit this one out. Marvel fans are long overdue for a good ol’ fashioned Cap romp, and based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks like we’re in for a high-stakes political thriller reminiscent of Captain America: Civil War.

While it might be a bit of a stretch to compare Brave New World to peak Phase 3 releases like Civil War, it does seem to have a lot working in its favor. Not only is Sam Wilson an unquestionable highlight of the MCU—and an O.G. Avenger—but he’ll also be joined by Hollywood heavy-hitter Harrison Ford, who’s set to take over the role of President Thaddeus Ross. And based on the teaser, it looks like we’ll get to see the commander-in-chief transform into his gamma-infused alter-ego, Red Hulk. But another A-lister’s spot on the cast list remains shrouded in uncertainty: Giancarlo Esposito.

Odds are, Giancarlo Esposito has played at least one of your favorite TV villains in recent years, whether that be his run on The Mandalorian or his recurring role as crime lord Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. So naturally, when it was confirmed that he would be starring in Captain America: Brave New World, the rumor mill began churning out answers as to who he could be playing in the MCU. The consensus? S.H.I.E.L.D. agent George Washington (G.W.) Bridge—though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Who is G.W. Bridge, and why do people think he’s in Captain America: Brave New World?

Like most MCU characters, G.W. Bridge’s origins date back to the pages of the Marvel comics—and yes, his name really is that ridiculous. But even with a namesake like that, Bridge is quite the formidable threat, rising in the ranks at S.H.I.E.L.D. and becoming an on-and-off ally of Nick Fury. More notably, however, he was a member of the mercenary group known as the Wild Pack, a.k.a., the Six Pack, working with Cable, Grizzly, and even Deadpool. But his vow to hunt down The Punisher would ultimately be his undoing, and he was killed by Microchip in a mission gone wrong—even though he’s somehow still alive in the 2020 Ravencroft #5 comic. It’s confusing, okay?!

So, why are people convinced that Esposito is playing G.W. Bridge? Well, aside from sharing somewhat of a likeness, it’s worth digging a little deeper into the Marvel lore. You see, Bridge has ties to CIA Director Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the MCU. It’s not exactly a secret that “Val” is assembling a super team, as we’ve seen play out in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This isn’t exactly proof in and of itself, but given that there’s some connective tissue between Brave New World and Thunderbolts, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Val and Bridge working together—or against each other. Yet, Esposito is keeping us guessing. Or are we just being gaslit again, Andrew Garfield-style?

Giancarlo Esposito says no one has correctly guessed who he is playing in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



(via: @ResonantJustice) pic.twitter.com/brXgfydJmL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2024

Esposito only pops up a handful of times throughout the trailer and his identity is never outright revealed, but that’s been more than enough to get fans thinking. Clearly, this guy knows how to throw down, and is well-equipped with a small arsenal of knives and guns. This, on top of his whole “lone wolf” attitude and totally not a villain shades, pretty much matches the description of G.W. Bridge to a T. So while Red Hulk and/or The Leader are widely speculated to be the film’s big bads, Esposito’s presence in the trailer seems to confirm that something is amiss here, though whether or not he’ll be a friend or foe to Sam and Co. remains up in the air.

Either way, this is exactly the kind of morally gray villain Esposito is known for playing, so if we’re all correct, then Marvel … you ain’t slick. For now, audiences can look forward to seeing Cap back in action when Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy