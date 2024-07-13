Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s Romantic Drama Sets an October Release Date

In what can be described as a collaboration of two rising talents who have an indomitable screen presence, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh will be appear together in We Live in Time, a romantic drama set for a limited theatrical release.

Recommended Videos

Tthe film is directed by Irish director John Crowley from a screenplay by Nick Payne. The film was announced during the 2023 Oscars ceremony, shortly after Garfield and Pugh presented the screenplay awards. The movie will get its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024 before its limited theatrical release kicks off on October 11, 2024.

You can check out the recently released trailer for the film here:

Benedict Cumberbatch is attached to We Live in Time as one of the executive producers, through his production company SunnyMarch. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley are part of the executive production team on behalf of SunnyMarch as well, along with StudioCanal’s Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin.

The film will follow Almut (Pugh), a chef in the making, who runs over Tobias (Garfield), a recent divorcee, with her car. The unfortunate encounter blossoms into love over time, with the pair starting a family and dreaming of a life happily ever after. However, a medical setback serves as a rude awakening to the couple, who have to learn to enjoy every moment with each other from that point onward.

Supporting Garfield and Pugh are Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, Nikhil Parmar, Heather Craney, and Kara Lynch. Payne, the writer of the film, penned the screenplay with StudioCanal, who sold the movie to A24 for U.S. distribution during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Usually associated with theater writing, Payne’s other popular writing credits include doing additional work on Netflix’s historical drama The Crown and the 2021 British romantic drama film The Last Letter from Your Lover.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy