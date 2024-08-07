‘Doctor Slump’ Season 2 Isn’t Necessary, But I’ll Watch and Cry Over It Anyway

Doctor Slump is a relatable series for any burned-out gifted kid. You don’t even need the romance part to relate to the feelings of hopelessness that Jeong-woo’s (Park Hyun-sik) and Ha-neul’s (Park Shin-hye) experienced in this K-drama, which is why fans want to know if there will be more.

Becoming successful students and doctors wasn’t enough for both of them. They were under constant pressure to perform at their best. Eventually, they snapped and quit medicine. Ha-neul and Jeong-woo were at the lowest points of their lives, then they found each other and became roommates. Clearly, there’s no better timing to meet an ex-academic rival than when your life is in shambles.

So, are we getting a second season of Doctor Slump? Netflix hasn’t announced any plans to renew the K-drama for a second season. That’s not something to feel awful about, because Doctor Slump ended in the best way possible. Ha-neul and Jeong-woo conquered their mental health battles and found love in each other. If that’s not a happy ending, then I don’t think I’ll ever live to see one.

This K-Drama needed a trigger warning

If you haven’t watched Doctor Slump before, I’m warning you that several scenes might trigger you if you have clinical depression.

It’s common for K-dramas to portray burnout and other mental health issues among youth. What makes Doctor Slump stand out is the way depression and relationships are treated. I don’t think I’ve been hit harder by a K-drama line in my life than when Ha-neul said, “I lived my life the way you wanted me to, and I can’t even be sick.”

“I pushed myself too hard and couldn’t rest when I was tired, so it became an illness of the mind.” — idk about you but this very line literally hit me so much in every possible way there is that i couldn’t afford to erase it in my head anymore pic.twitter.com/TK6odoTV7S https://t.co/NbBCEG64Rx — naia ᡣ? (@naiamizaki) May 18, 2024

This lack of understanding and sympathy is painful to watch, but I’ve seen it unfold in real life. I was “too good to fail” at school, and my loved ones had unfair expectations of my success. They didn’t see me grapple with my mental health for years and were disappointed when I threw law school away for good.

Unlike some parents who tend to project dreams onto their children, Ha-neul’s mother redeemed herself. She finally understood that her daughter was suffering. I had another round of tears fall when I heard Ha-neul’s mother say, “I want a healthy daughter instead of a successful one. No matter what you do, I love you and care about you so much.” What a dream.

