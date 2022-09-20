Are the Rumors True That This Fan-Favorite Character Will Come Back in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is officially coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Cox first starred as a Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) in the Netflix series, Daredevil, which ran for 3 seasons before it was canceled. After Netflix’s Defenders series all ceased, some feared we’d never see Cox as Daredevil again. However, the MCU made the decision to integrate a few of the Netflix characters and stars into their universe.

Vincent D’Onofrio was the first Daredevil star to show up in the MCU, reprising his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Shortly after, Cox had a small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) lawyer. These were just small teases, but since then, the MCU has made it clear that Cox and D’Onofrio are in the MCU to stay. Cox will be appearing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while both Cox and D’Onofrio are appearing in the Disney+ series, Echo.

Not only that, but at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con, Cox was confirmed to be getting his own series, Daredevil: Born Again. Reportedly, the show will not be a continuation of Netflix’s Daredevil. The series is a reboot of Daredevil, but it will be a direct continuation of Echo. So far, Cox and D’Onofrio are the only two confirmed to be appearing in the series. However, many fans are still holding out hope that Daredevil: Born Again will reintroduce other Defenders‘ characters, such as Daredevil fan-favorite The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Is The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again?

As reported by Dexerto.com, Bernthal’s The Punisher is rumored to be returning in Daredevil: Born Again. The rumors have been facilitated by podcaster, Tom Smith, via Twitter. Smith explained that initial rumors suggested Krysten Ritter would be returning to the MCU in some capacity as Jessica Jones. Many assumed that she was supposed to have a role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, Smith confirmed with Charles Murphy, a Marvel insider, that Ritter was never considered for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Instead, it was Daredevil: Born Again that she was being looked at for. According to Smith, those plans fell through because of scheduling conflicts. This means that the MCU was reportedly looking for someone to fill the spot previously reserved for Ritter and that they are choosing Bernthal to do so. Check out Smith’s Tweets below:

Per @_CharlesMurphy , Ritter wasn’t supposed to do anything for #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw . I checked with a friend the other day and was told that she was, but I’ll always defer to the people who do this on a professional level. I will be deleting the tweet being quoted https://t.co/1Glr5iWIuy pic.twitter.com/7Ct55PVDUM — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) September 20, 2022

Basically Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream and they planned to bring in Ritter but there’s a scheduling problem for Born Again. So they needed another Netflix star to fill the role. It’s Jon Bernthal. Wouldn’t be shocked if Ritter cameos tho https://t.co/7OKGnij13Z pic.twitter.com/u2oJnKbmS4 — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) September 19, 2022

So far, Marvel has not officially confirmed that The Punisher is returning to the MCU. Bernthal portrayed The Punisher for season 2 of Daredevil and later received his solo series, The Punisher. This isn’t the first time that Bernthal has been rumored to be returning, after Rosario Dawson seemingly confirmed his return, before refuting her statement. Bernthal offered one of the most iconic portrayals of The Punisher, and, if the MCU really is trying to bring some of Netflix’s Marvel characters over to their universe, he would likely be one of their top candidates.

