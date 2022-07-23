‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Brings Charlie Cox Back as Matt Murdock in New Series

Remember the day that we all learned that Matt Murdock was back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Remember when Charlie Cox was back as our favorite struggling Catholic patrolling Hell’s Kitchen? Well, now all that waiting and all that pain has resulted in a series order for a new Daredevil series called Daredevil: Born Again with 18 episodes on Disney+.

Granted, we did have an idea of a Daredevil series being in the works at Disney but we weren’t sure if it was a rumor or fact. But at San Diego Comic-Con we got the announcement that Matt will be back in his own show with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin coming in 2024!

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

What’s next for Matt Murdock?

The thing about Matt is that he is also showing up in other Marvel properties prior to getting his own show. We know he’s going to be in Echo and we also now know that Charlie Cox will be voicing Daredevil in the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year. So we’ll get plenty of Matt Murdock content prior to seeing his return in Daredevil: Born Again.

This also then begs an important question: Will we get to see the rest of the Defenders back in action at some point or another? The Netflix era did start with Matt Murdock so it isn’t surprising that he’s the first to get a stand-alone show announced but I do hope that it means the rest of the team will follow suit and we’ll get to see Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Frank Castle, and the rest of the Netflix universe all make their way over.

Until we know anything else for sure, it’s incredibly nice to know that Matt has his place in the MCU and that we’ll continue to see him. Daredevil was the kind of show that got many into Matt Murdock’s story and the New York setting was so refreshing to see and I hope that the series continues to keep Matt in a grounded New York story (and it’d be nice if it was filmed in the Big Apple again too).

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

