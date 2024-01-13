This ‘Daredevil’ News Is Exactly What Fans Want

Rumors abound that Karen Page and Foggy Nelson are returning to Hell’s Kitchen. Previously, we had heard that the original idea for Daredevil: Born Again included the death of the fan favorites and we were rightfully angry at the idea of having to say goodbye to Karen and Foggy.

The rumored news, as broken by reporter Jeff Sneider, claims Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will be joining the series and reprising their roles. Currently, nothing is set in stone but it does help to make us fans a little more hopeful for Daredevil: Born Again knowing that the team at Nelson, Murdock, & Page won’t be separated. Frankly, it seemed foolish to erase Foggy and Karen in the first place given how much fans connected with them.

Part of the allure of Daredevil as a series when it was on Netflix was the friendship between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen, and Foggy. The three brought us into the Hell’s Kitchen Defenders world and it didn’t feel right that this new series would write them out of Matt’s story. Especially given what the finale of Daredevil set up for their future as a team and for Matt as a lawyer with his best friend Foggy at his side once more.

Whatever the reasoning behind the initial idea to kill both these characters off between Daredevil and Born Again, hopefully the fan response to that idea is what has potentially spurred on this return. Mainly because so many of us love and have missed Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, especially since Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock. New York (and specifically the Defenders universe) would have never felt complete without them. So rumor or not, this has fans excited.

The love for Foggy and Karen

Nelson & Murdock helped instantly establish Matt’s closeness and friendship with Foggy. Adding Karen into the mix at the start of the show meant that for all of the Netflix era of Marvel, we knew that with Matt came his two friends. More than that, Karen became a very important figure in Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) storyline as well and if she had been killed off and Matt was framed for it, it would not have ended well.

We love these characters very dearly, especially those of us who watched the Netflix universe as it was airing. To just change Matt’s life and exclude them never felt right. Mainly because if we know anything about Matt Murdock, we know that he wouldn’t want his friends left behind.

I hope this news is true and that the team at Nelson, Murdock, & Page are all reunited because it is exactly what we, as Daredevil fans, have been waiting for.

