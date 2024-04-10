So, Can You Pull Off Heists With Your Pals in ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?

The next step in the Star Wars gaming enterprise is locked and loaded, with Star Wars Outlaws officially aiming for a late summer release, at which point all of our Outer Rim hooligan fantasies will no doubt be forever satiated.

The game stars Kay Vess, an outlaw looking to buy her freedom amidst the backdrop of an Empire-occupied Outer Rim, who journeys across countless planets—including fan-favorites and brand new locales—to solve quests, make new friends and even more enemies, and generally just get up to exactly the sort of stuff one would expect in a Triple-A gaming release at this point (in other words, as much as the game’s engine can fit).

There will, of course, be ample space for said stuff thanks to Outlaws’ open world, but will players get a chance to share this world with any of their fellow plucky adventurers?

Will Star Wars Outlaws be multiplayer?

By all accounts, Outlaws is entirely committed to being a single-player game, and there appears to be no confirmed or rumored plans to bring multiplayer modes into the equation. Never say never, of course, but keep those hopes down for now.

But not to worry, because the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game, which are available for pre-order alongside the base game, will include everyone’s favorite feature: a season pass. Indeed, by buying into the Outlaws season pass, players will have immediate access to downloadable content in the form of new missions and areas to explore (one of them being the exclusive mission “Jabba’s Gambit”), as well as cosmetic items with which you can customize your Kay. And the battle rages on …

Star Wars Outlaws will release to PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S on August 30 later this year.

