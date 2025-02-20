It’s a strange time to be a James Bond fan. Any news about who will be Hollywood’s next 007 has been stagnant since Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die. Amazon MGM Studios has suddenly attained the rights to the IP, which renews hope for a popular Bond pick’s casting.

I can admit to not being the biggest follower of the James Bond universe, but I’ve enjoyed the movies enough over the years to recognize that entries like Skyfall and Casino Royale are among the best spy thrillers of this generation. Ever since Craig took his final bow as the titular MI6 agent, more dedicated fans have been left to debate who should be the next Bond in online chat rooms and seemingly never-ending Twitter threads. Now, there’s much bigger news dominating the headlines.

On February 20th, 2025, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced that they would be stepping back from the James Bond franchise and handing the reins to Amazon MGM Studios. In a statement per the BBC, it was revealed that Broccoli and Wilson will “remain co-owners of the franchise,” but that Amazon “will gain creative control” as part of a new joint venture. This was met with mixed reactions from fans, who fear for the MCU-ification of the beloved IP.

Regardless of what your thoughts are on this surprise Amazon MGM shakeup (not stirred), some cinephiles think the news means the studio is honing in on its next Bond—and from the sound of it, Henry Cavill could be the studio’s top choice.

James Bond fans want Henry Cavill to become the next 007 after Amazon takes creative control

It’s worth noting that we have yet to learn who will play the next Bond, but popular fancasts include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Idris Elba, and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page. Still, perhaps none have picked up quite as much steam as Henry Cavill, who’s reportedly been a frontrunner in the Bond race for years. However, Broccoli previously stated the new Bond will “likely be in his 30s” in a November 2024 interview with the Associated Press, meaning the now 41-year-old Cavill didn’t exactly fit the description.

So, what does Cavill’s 007 prospects have to do with the Amazon takeover? Well, for one, Broccoli and Wilson giving up creative control means the studio doesn’t have to abide by the former producers’ vision. This means the title character could, hypothetically, be as young or old as the upper echelon at Amazon so desires. Additionally, Amazon is developing a Warhammer 40,000 TV series with Cavill set to star, so this working relationship could be an indicator that Amazon already has its eye on Cavill for its new Bond.

We’re still no closer to knowing who will be the next James Bond

I wouldn’t jump the gun just yet. Without speaking too much on Cavill’s behalf, the guy has a lot on his plate. Not only did he recently become a first-time dad, but he also has a small mountain of projects on his to-do list: Amazon’s live-action Voltron movie, the action epic Highlander, and Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, to name a few. Taking on the role of Bond would be a massive commitment, and Cavill would likely have to sign onto numerous projects all at once, if past Bond castings are anything to go by.

Ultimately, the question of who will step into Bond’s shoes for this next phase of Amazon-overseen 007 films remains shrouded in mystery. Until the studio makes an official announcement, your guess is as good as any. But given Cavill’s popularity and his persisting relevance in Bond-related chatter, I think his chances just got a whole lot better—if he’s even willing to pick up the proverbial Walther PPK, that is.

