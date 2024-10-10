I know who I want Henry Cavill to play in Amazon’s live-action ‘Voltron’ movie

Amazon MGM’s Voltron live-action adaptation has confirmed Henry Cavill as one of its leads, joining Daniel Quinn-Toye.

Recommended Videos

Plot details of the film are under wraps as of now and neither Cavill nor Quinn-Toye’s characters are confirmed, but that’s obviously not going to stop us from giving our opinion on who the Witcher star should play.

Henry Cavill would be perfect as Sven/Shiro

The American animated series that is serving as an inspiration for the feature film has no dearth of iconic characters, ranging from Kieth and Commander Yurak to Pidge and Lance. However, considering each character’s background and personality, the role that will likely suit Cavill the most is Sven/Shiro.

The key reason why Cavill fits the bill perfectly is because of his intimidating physique. Shiro is described as taller than an average human being with a muscular frame. He has sharp facial features: a strong jaw, a long, straight nose, and piercing dark grey eyes. Cavill possesses dark hair as well, which more or less rounds up Shiro’s physical appearance. Cavill is known for his charming looks and if the film does justice to Shiro’s character in terms of look, there’s no doubt that the English actor will make audiences swoon.

Cavill also has the acting chops required to portray Shiro’s commanding but sensitive personality, which is on show whenever his fellow Paladins run into any kind of trouble. Often poignant and calculative, Shiro has an equally empathetic and fun side to him, which comes out in front of his close friends. Cavill is known to excel in brooding roles, and this is a perfect opportunity for him to excel in another one of these parts.

It is important to note that Sven is a composite character made of two characters from the Japanese super mecha anime Beast King Go Lion, the TV series that the first season of Voltron adapted. Takashi Shirogane aka. Shiro was killed in episode 6 along with his brother Ryou, and the creators decided that since they looked alike, Sven would survive the events of episode 6, with the rest of the show treating them as the same character.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy