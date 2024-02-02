Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer 40k’ Show Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

If there’s anybody we can trust with a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, it would be Henry Cavill, who has been invested in the game and franchise since he was ten years old. If there’s something we already know, it’s that Henry Cavill will be playing vital roles for the project.

Recommended Videos

Henry’s departure from Netflix and the Witcher series came as a shock to fans Anybody who loves The Witcher games would know that Cavill did a stellar job at bringing the Geralt of Rivia to life. It wouldn’t feel like the same franchise without him, but there might be somewhere fated for him beyond the Continent.

The Warhammer Community page has already disclosed that Henry will be both acting and executive producing the global franchise of Warhammer 40K’s cinematic universe. There has been no specific movie or series announced yet by Amazon Studios, the company that acquired the IP of Warhammer 40K, but they’re actively developing the adaptation.

With things so early in production, the only thing we know about the cast is that Henry Cavill will be in it. It’s also too early for any plot details, but this is the basic gist, right from the game’s website:

“Humanity stands on the brink of annihilation, as alien and heretic alike threaten the Imperium from every quarter. The waning years of the 41st Millennium are an age of constant war in which history, reason, and hope are ground to dust beneath the inexorable weight of the passing years. Enlightenment is replaced by superstition, understanding by rhetoric, rote, and blind prayer. War is all that remains. “The opening of the Great Rift that rent the galaxy in two was preceded by an era of dark portents and momentous events. Seers and mystics went mad with fear – they raved about an unstoppable confluence of nightmares, of black storm clouds gathering to blot out the light of hope. It was a time of desperate heroics, of grand triumphs and bitter defeats, all turning about the inexorable wheel of fate. “In the wake of that great calamity, Humanity faces existential threats from traitors, heretics, and xenos empires on all sides. Imperial defenders are stretched thin as they react to Ork invasions, the reawakening Necrons, the expanding T’au Empire, and worse. Into this maelstrom of conflict enters a threat long thought defeated – that of the Tyranid Hive Fleets. These hordes of ravening, ever-adapting lifeforms attack the Imperium from unexpected quarters – can Humanity’s warriors beat them back, or will the invaders forge a path to Holy Terra itself?”

But whatever’s brewing will be great because Henry will be leading an “elite band of scriptwriters” himself. It might take two or three years, or could come sooner, but we’ll let them cook whatever TV shows and movies they’re working on to perfection.

There are many speculations about what character Henry will play across the Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, but many are already casting him in their minds as the Emperor of Mankind. He’ll just have to surprise us when the first show or movie drops.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]