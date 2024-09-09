Accomplished liar Andrew Garfield claims he’s not returning to the MCU

There’s been a lot of consternation about Spider-Man 4 recently. Some people think it’s going to tell a street-level story, perhaps featuring Spider-Man going up against the Kingpin, but others are wondering if it’s going to try and replicate the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and be a multiverse adventure.

Trouble is, people are starting to cool a little on multiverses now. When news hit that Spider-Man 4 might be a multiverse movie, social media wasn’t happy about it. Even the prospect of seeing the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men again left people cold. After all, hasn’t their story already been told?

Well, now Andrew Garfield has come out and implied he won’t be in Spider-Man 4 after all, and all that frustration was for nothing. He told IndieWire:

“The internet is a big place. I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.”

That seems to be the end of the matter … or is it? Because let’s not forget, Garfield convincingly lied and told the world he wasn’t in No Way Home, when he was. He denied any involvement not just once, but several times over, and he had everybody fooled until the very last moment. Such is the job of being an actor.

Is he pulling the wool over our eyes right now, ready to make a spectacular entrance in Spider-Man 4? Alas, we’ll have to wait a while to find out. The film isn’t set to come out until 2026 at the earliest; it doesn’t even have a proper title yet.

And Garfield was a little cagey when answering the question, “Do you think there are still stories left for your Peter Parker to explore?” from Screen Rant over the weekend. “I think it’s kind of endless, what can be done with that character,” he said. “Not that we should; not that we will, but you can always find another story to tell, yeah.” Well, it’s been 24 years and Hugh Jackman is still playing Wolverine, so who’s to say the same thing won’t happen to Andrew Garfield … for better or for worse.

