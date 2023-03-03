The Key To Understanding This ‘Mandalorian’ Plot Point Is in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Mandalorian returned to Disney+ on March 1, and season 3 is giving viewers a much-needed Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu cuteness overload. In the first episode, Djarin seeks out the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and expresses his hope of finding the Living Waters of Mandalore in an effort to be accepted back into the tribe, despite removing his helmet. He also visits old friends in Nevarro and tries to rebuild his trusty droid, IG-11. Meanwhile, Grogu has several side adventures, including spinning in Greef Karga (Carl Weathers)’s chair and trying to play with Anzellan mechanics.

As much as we love any Djarin and Grogu content, some viewers may be a bit confused about how Grogu is still with Djarin. After all, The Mandalorian season 2 ended with Grogu being safely delivered to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to complete his Jedi training. Grogu’s reunion with Djarin isn’t explained in either The Mandalorian season 2 or season 3. Instead, this story was placed in the middle of another Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Book of Boba Fett.

While The Book of Boba Fett largely follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison)’s quest to take over Jabba the Hutt’s former territory, the show deviates from that storyline in episode 5, “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.” As the title suggests, Djarin returns and his story stretches into episode 6, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” and episode 7, “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor,” with Grogu also returning for the latter two episodes. Hence, viewers who only watched The Mandalorian and not The Book of Boba Fett will have missed how Djarin and Grogu found each other once more.

How is Grogu back with Mando?

In The Book of Boba Fett episode 5, we see that after Djarin left Grogu in Skywalker’s care, he set out on his own mission to locate any surviving Mandalorians after the Purge of Mandalore. He ends up finding a hideout where he discovers the Armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). The Armorer uses Djarin’s Beskar spear to forge a Beskar chain mail tunic for Grogu. Afterward, Djarin goes to see Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) on Tatooine and she sends him off with a new ship, an N-1 Starfighter, which Djarin uses to visit Grogu.

In episode 6, Djarin arrives on the planet where Grogu is training but is dissuaded from seeing him by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), who fears his presence will only distract Grogu. As a result, Djarin passes on a gift for her to give to Grogu and leaves. While Grogu is making progress with Skywalker and sharing details about his past, his attachment to Djarin makes him lose his focus at times. Thus, Skywalker gives him a choice: he can either accept Yoda’s lightsaber and continue his Jedi training, or take the chain mail and leave his training behind to go with Djarin.

In episode 7, we learn that Grogu, of course, chose to be with Djarin, so Skywalker sends him and R2-D2 to Motto’s hangar on Tatooine. Fortunately, Motto knows where Djarin is and quickly heads to Mos Espa to deliver Grogu to him. Djarin was a little busy, given he was fighting in the Battle for Mos Espa, but Grogu saves the day by calming a raging Rancor. Reunited at last, Djarin and Grogu fly away together in the N-1 starfighter, ready to return in The Mandalorian season 3.

