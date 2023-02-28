The Mandalorian season 3 is hitting Disney+ very soon and fans are excited to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) on his search for Mandalore. The home of the Mandalorians, Mandalore is basically where Din needs to go in order to become a true Mandalorian in the eyes of his clan once more. Since he took his helmet off to save Grogu and to say goodbye to him, he was no longer a true Mandalorian in the eyes of the Lady Armorer and the rest of his clan.

So Din is on a quest to fix it, despite the fact that other Mandalorians like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) have pointed out to him that his clan isn’t the only way of the Mandalorian. Still, we know that Mandalore is going to play a big part in the journey of season 3, but we technically haven’t seen much of it in the live-action world.

In the animated shows, like Star Wars: Rebels, Mandalore is featured heavily. But now that we’re heading there in the live-action world, let’s talk about the planet and why it’s hard for Din Djarin to go back to Mandalore.

Is the Mandalorian actually from Mandalore?

No. Din is from Aq Vetina, a planet that was under attack when he was a child and was rescued by his current Mandalorian clan. The problem is that the clan is essentially a cult. They refuse to accept anyone else into the way of being a Mandalorian unless they also commit to living a life in their helmet without anyone ever seeing their face.

Din was taken by them and so he’s not actually from Mandalore. Other Mandalorians are like Bo-Katan, and while she considers Din to be a Mandalorian, there is some anger toward “Mandalorians” who are not from Mandalore. Hence why Bo-Katan has such hatred for Boba Fett, who never claimed to be a Mandalorian but does wear Mandalorian armor.

What happened to Mandalore?

As we know from Rebels and beyond, the Empire basically destroyed Mandalore. Bo-Katan tried to fight the Imperial efforts there, but the Mines of Mandalore were gone and what was left of Mandalore was in ruins. Very few Mandalorians are still alive, but we get to see characters from shows like Rebels coming to life in The Mandalorian and telling their stories.

While Sabine Wren is in Ahsoka, she also played an important part in the end of Mandalore. The reason it was destroyed was because of the Empire, simple as that. And so Din going back to Mandalore isn’t exactly easy given the status of the planet.

___________________________

I can’t wait to see what Mandalore brings as we venture into season 3 of The Mandalorian!

(Featured image: Lucasfilm)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]