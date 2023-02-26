Who Is Peli Motto? The Amy Sedaris Mandalorian Character, Explained

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu better watch out, because Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) could steal the spotlight in The Mandalorian if she wanted to. Though only boasting a handful of appearances across The Mandalorians‘ two seasons and The Book of Boba Fett, Motto has proven to be one of the most delightful characters in the Star Wars universe. Fortunately, she is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season 3.

The Mandalorian has been more daring than other Star Wars installments with its unique slate of cameos, guest stars, and recurring appearances. In particular, the show has started a bit of a trend of slipping in comedians, such as Bill Burr, Horatio Sanz, Brian Posehn, and Sedaris. The trend has proved effective, as viewers love spotting and learning the stories behind these celebrity cameos. The humor and lightheartedness actors like Sedaris add is also delightful.

While Motto is a tough, sharp, and independent businesswoman and mechanic, she has a soft spot for Djarin and Grogu. As a result, she has proven to be one of their kindest, most reliable, and loyal allies. She has helped Djarin on his missions, doted on Grogu, and given them very important knowledge and resources for their journey through the galaxy. Plus, she always makes sure little Grogu leaves with a full belly, because “babies gotta eat.”

Who is Peli Motto in The Mandalorian?

(Disney)

Sedaris’ Motto made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian in season 1, episode 5, “The Gunslinger.” She is a human mechanic who oversees Hangar 3-5 on the planet of Tatooine, where she has lived her whole life. In “The Gunslinger,” Djarin lands at the Hangar, seeking to have his ship, the Razor Crest, fixed. He and Motto don’t quite get off on the right foot. Djarin is overly protective of his ship, while Motto is largely concerned with getting a sufficient payout. However, things change when she discovers Grogu hiding in the ship and instantly falls in with love him—though she gives Djarin a good talking-to about not leaving the baby alone.

Djarin soon earns her respect after saving her and Grogu from Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) and paying her with Calican’s credits after killing him. Motto proves that she isn’t rattled at all by being held hostage or witnessing death as she nonchalantly directs her droids to hide the body. As a result, she’s still happy to help Djarin in season 2 by giving him a few leads on where he can find some fellow Mandalorians.

Peli Motto in The Book of Boba Fett

The next time she appeared was in The Book of Boba Fett episode 5, “Return of the Mandalorian.” She summoned Djarin to let him know she had found the perfect replacement ship after his Razor Crest was destroyed. The new ship was an old N-1 Starfight that Djarin was not impressed with. However, Motto knows her stuff and smugly put his Razor Crest to shame once the N-1 became fully functional.

In episode 6, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” after Djarin departs, Motto becomes uneasy when an X-wing starfighter lands at her Hangar. However, her suspicion turns to delight when she finds Grogu and R2-D2 on the ship. After giving him the nickname “bright eyes” and feeding him dung worms, she sets out to reunite him with Djarin. In doing so, she gets caught right in the middle of the Battle for Mos Espa. She technically ends up saving the day by bringing Grogu to Djari. Grogu is the only one who successfully calms down a raging rancor, thus ending the brutal battle.

Motto is an extremely valuable ally to Djarin and Grogu. It will be fun to see what further adventures this blunt, tough, and hilarious local mechanic has with the duo.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]